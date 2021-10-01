Michael F. Florio's 2021 NFL season Week 4 fantasy football matchups

Three weeks are in the books already. Hopefully those fantasy teams are sitting there with a winning record, but even if not, there is still plenty of time for things to turn around. You cannot control what happened in the past, but, you can make decisions that help get you off the skid and back into the winner's circle.

Now that we have nearly a month's worth of data to use, I will no longer be using 2020 data to figure out the best and toughest matchups. We are still dealing with a small sample size, however, and some of the teams that have been tough or allowed a lot of points to a certain position could depend on who that team has played to open the season. I will highlight what I believe are those instances in the article.

Best QB matchups

Matt Ryan vs. Washington: Washington has faced Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and Josh Allen to start the season, allowing an average of 26.69 fantasy PPG to them. Herbert didn't break 14 fantasy points, but he did manage to throw for 337 yards. Allen just shredded them for four passing TDs and 358 yards. I do think Washington is not a defense that you need to shy away form right now, but the issue is, Ryan has not been a QB you can trust as he has yet to reach 17 fantasy points in a game this season. This is a big week for Ryan. It's his first favorable matchup of the season after opening up against the Eagles, Bucs and Giants. He is purely in play in two QB formats.

Jalen Hurts vs. Chiefs: Hurts had a game to forget by his own standards in Week 3, yet he still scored over 20 fantasy points. He has done so in all three games this season, even in Week 2 when he threw for just 190 yards and zero touchdowns. He brings a safe floor due to his rushing numbers. He has rushed for over 60 yards in all of his full starts, except for last week against the Cowboys. This week he faces the Chiefs, who have allowed Lamar Jackson and Herbert to score over 30 fantasy points against them in two straight games. Those two QBs combined for seven touchdowns against Kansas City. The Chiefs defense has not looked like it did last season, meaning you can start Hurts with confidence this week.

Best RB matchups

Elijah Mitchell/Trey Sermon vs. Seahawks: The numbers against Seattle are a little inflated after Derrick Henry went off for nearly 50 fantasy points against them (237 yards, three TDs). But they have allowed the starting RB they faced to finish top 17 in fantasy points in each week. Jonathan Taylor scored nearly 18 against them, while ﻿Alexander Mattison﻿ put up 23. The status of Mitchell needs to be monitored, but if he suits up you can start him confidently as an RB2. If it ends up being Sermon leading the way, then he becomes more of a borderline RB2 or flex option. In the lead spot last week, Sermon played 60 percent of the snaps and had 10 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor/Nyheim Hines at Dolphins: Miami allowed 23 fantasy points to ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ last Sunday. The week prior the Bills' two RBs combined for over 32 fantasy points, and in Week 1 they allowed almost 25 fantasy points to the Damien Harris-James White duo. Facing Taylor and Hines is easily the Dolphins' hardest task yet. Miami is second in yards (518) and touchdowns (five) allowed to running backs this season. Hines played more snaps than Taylor did in Week 3 and has been used more in the passing game, but this is a matchup where the Colts could be playing with a lead and running out the clock with J,T. Taylor also leads the league in touches within the 5-yard line with six but hasn't converted any to touchdowns, that could change this week. Both of the Colts RBs are in play this week as an RB2.

Best WR matchups

Calvin Ridley vs Washington: Just like Washington has struggled against quarterbacks, they have struggled against receivers as well. They have allowed 53.53 fantasy PPG to the position, the second-most in the NFL. That includes league highs in catches per game (20.7) and yards per game (247) to the position. Washington has already allowed three receivers to top 20 fantasy points against them, with five topping 17 fantasy points. Ridley has been slow out the gate, but he has seen double-digit targets in two straight and at least eight targets in every game. The volume and the matchup together is enough to value him as a WR1 again this week.