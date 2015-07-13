LeSean McCoy vs. Chip Kelly, Colts vs. Pats among spicy feuds

Last season, DJax did indeed kill Philly, the team that released him in the 2014 offseason and, according to Jackson, "tried to blow me up." In his first two games against the organization that drafted him, Jackson piled up 243 yards on just nine catches. He had his way with the Cowboys, too, on Monday Night Football last October, helping fuel a Redskins win at Jerryworld with six catches for 136 yards. And while Jackson didn't do much in either game against the Giants last season, something tells me that fan base hasn't quite forgotten about this play.