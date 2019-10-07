Jay Gruden firing aftermath, plus top NFL trade candidates

Gruden took over in 2014, as the Robert Griffin III era wound down, and he left in the early days of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins' career. Considering the relative lack of talent throughout those years, I always thought Gruden did well to win at least seven games in each season between 2015 and '18, after finishing his first season 4-12. He was a difficult offensive coach to prepare for, although his inability to settle on the right defensive coordinator (he employed three in six seasons) or find a quarterback he believed in -- other than McCoy -- doomed his tenure. Gruden didn't exactly raise the Titanic like Marvin Lewis did in Cincinnati, but Gruden did as well as one would expect, considering all the instability. Former general manager Scot McCloughan lasted only two full seasons (2015-16) in the role, with Allen eventually heading up a team-building group that includes Doug Williams. It's an organizational structure unlike any other in the league.