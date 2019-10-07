Bruce Allen says it's Callahan's call on Redskins' QB

Washington Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan will determine whether Dwayne Haskins makes his first NFL start in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins.

Redskins team president Bruce Allen, speaking to reporters following Monday morning's firing of Jay Gruden after five-plus seasons, said Callahan will make the call on which QB would get the start.

"It'll be up to Coach Callahan who plays at any position, the same way it was up to Coach Gruden on who's going to play," Allen said. "We're thrilled to have Dwayne here. We think his future is very bright. Whatever gives Coach Callahan the formula for success, I'm sure he's going to do. But you'll be able to ask him that later today."

Allen noted that Gruden was not fired "for cause."

Callahan has served as Washington's offensive line coach since 2015. In two seasons as the Oakland Raiders head coach (2002-2003), the 63-year-old compiled a 15-17 record.

The Redskins have shuffled quarterbacks through their 0-5 start. Veteran Case Keenum started the first four games of the season to middling results. Haskins took over in Week 4 for just over half the game, threw three interceptions, and didn't look ready for action. Gruden favorite Colt McCoy got the start Sunday and was crushed by the New England Patriots, completing 18 of 27 passes for just 119 yards, took six sacks and threw one INT.

Allen denied rumors that Gruden didn't prefer Haskins when the Redskins made the Ohio State quarterback the No. 15 overall pick, saying that everyone in the draft room was on the same page.

"When we're setting the draft board, the coaches are involved, and they sign off on everything," he said. "As far as playing, we're excited as hell to have him on this football team. And we think he has a great future ahead of him. He's working very hard. He's learning the system. When coach Callahan decides to put him in, he'll make that decision, but Jay was excited about Dwayne Haskins.

Allen repeatedly rebutted the notion that his 0-5 team -- with an offensive line that struggles to block, a dearth of weapons, a defense that ranks among the worst against the pass and middling against the run, with next to no depth on either side of the ball -- is a mess.

"The culture is actually damn good," Allen said.

Since Allen joined Washington in 2010, the Redskins have compiled a record of 59-89-1 with zero playoff wins in two appearances.

"We're all involved in this," Allen said when asked about his level of accountability with the team's 0-5 start. "I don't ever want to hide from our record. I don't want to hide from things that didn't go the way that we wanted them to go. All we can do is work. Do I believe in the group that's here? Yes. I think Doug (Williams) and Kyle (Smith) had a great draft. I think they had a few great drafts. I see what the coaches are trying to accomplish. I see what the people do at the stadium. They're great workers. They care about this team, they care about his franchise. And I'm not saying I care more than anyone, but I absolutely want what's best for the Washington Redskins, and we're going to make sure we do it."

Allen, who reiterated he has no plans to trade disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams at this time, rejected the idea that the organization has cycled through endless team-building plans and always comes up short. He even suggested that had Alex Smith not suffered a brutal injury last year, Gruden might still have a job.

"I don't necessarily agree with the premise that it's never," Allen said of the team-building plans often going awry. "Last year at this time, we're in first place and we're doing well. So, it was working pretty damn good. Unfortunately, our quarterback got injured. The pieces are here for a winning team. We have to put them in the right place, believe in each other, and keep fighting for our goal. There is only one way you win, you have to work, and you have to get better, and you have to beat your opponent. And that's what we have to do. I believe these players, and these coaches will do that."

The first thing his new interim coach will have to do is land on a quarterback to start against the similarly struggling Miami Dolphins.