Khan: Keeping Jalen Ramsey 'best thing' for Jaguars

Jalen Ramsey has made it clear that he wants out of Jacksonville. The only problem is Jaguars owner Shad Khan is making it clear he has no plans to grant that wish.

Khan told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that the "best thing" for the Jaguars is to hold on to their star cornerback.

"Obviously, football is a team sport and I'm sensitive to what individual insight or viewpoint or requests (there) might be," Khan said. "But we have to do the right thing for the team. We value the values Jalen adds to us, to the Jaguars. I think we value him highly. We're still looking at what is the right thing for the Jaguars, and I think right now the best thing is to have him be part of the team."

September marked a eventful month in Ramsey's relationship with the team drafted him fifth overall in 2016. In the days following a Week 2 sideline argument between Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone, news leaked of a trade request. Ramsey then proceeded to suit up for the Jaguars' win over the Titans, but that Week 3 contest is the last time Ramsey has played -- or practiced.

Ramsey missed last Monday's practice due to illness and Wednesday's with a back issue that eventually sidelined for Sunday's win over the Broncos. That same week he also missed two practice sessions to travel to Nashville, Tenn., for the birth of his second child.

The Jaguars have publicly supported Ramsey since his initial trade request, and Shad made it clear to The AP that Ramsey is wanted in Duval.

"I've met with him," Khan said. "I think my relationship with him is pretty good. This is not a request from me or a viewpoint from me. I have no issue, obviously. I'd love for him to be part of the Jaguars."

The Jaguars, who have won two consecutive games behind the surging play of rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew, visit the similarly 2-2 Carolina Panthers this Sunday, but it is currently unclear if Ramsey will be available for that game. Ramsey sat out practice Wednesday due to the lingering back issue.