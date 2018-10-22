Jason Garrett = Dallas' biggest problem? Todd Gurley for MVP?

Philip Rivers is a top-tier league MVP candidate, with 17 touchdown passes through the first seven games of the season (tied for his career best). The passing attack is on fire, with Tyrell Williams (four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown on Sunday) and Mike Williams exploding opposite the great Keenan Allen. It's the first time both Williamses have caught Rivers touchdown passes in the same game. Defensively, Melvin Ingram just enjoyed one of his best games of the season, while Joey Bosa hasn't even played a down yet due to injury. He could be back after this week's bye. And Derwin James is proving what everyone anticipated: He was an absolute steal at No. 17 in the draft.