Jadeveon Clowney to Raiders? Yannick Ngakoue to Jets? Nine moves NFL teams should make RIGHT NOW

I do think, in general, the pieces are in place for the Jets to be better in 2020, but the schedule is brutal. Thus, it's still all about 2021. Now, Ngakoue's on the franchise tag -- and the July 15 deadline for a long-term deal came and went, so the Jets wouldn't be able to lock him up until after this season. But they could sure get a jump-start on the courting process by making him The Man on this defense in the Big Apple. As a Washington DC native and University of Maryland product, he's quite familiar with the East Coast. Not hard to imagine him getting comfy in NYC and eventually extending the marriage for years to come.