Giants' Jaxson Dart's reaction to Francis Mauigoa saying he was 'ready to die for' him: 'That's the kind of player that I want to play for'

When it comes to priorities for an offensive lineman, nothing is above protecting his quarterback, a mantra Mauigoa clearly subscribes to, and Dart was ecstatic to hear about.

Dart and fellow 2025 draftee Cam Skattebo injected a youthful helmet-smashing, chest-pounding mentality and physicality into the Giants last season. Mauigoa will surely fit right in, but the Samoan people mover also fills (hopefully) a massive need for New York: protecting the future of the franchise.

Dart's caution-to-the-wind rushing style was a trending topic throughout his first NFL season and caused him to miss two games due to a concussion.

He was sacked 35 times in 12 starts, taking 146 QB hits. Mauigoa will look to curtail some of the abuse Dart's been absorbing. Who knows, maybe Muigoa and Dart will follow the Campbell-Maye template on the field, too. The Patriots were coming off a last-place season in 2024 before a turnaround under a new head coach culminated with a Super Bowl berth.