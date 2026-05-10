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Giants' Jaxson Dart's reaction to Francis Mauigoa saying he was 'ready to die for' him: 'That's the kind of player that I want to play for'

Published: May 10, 2026 at 05:41 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Perhaps taking a cue from the New England Patriots' Will Campbell professing his eternal protection to his franchise quarterback just a draft earlier, Francis Mauigoa pledged to shield his New York Giants signal-caller Jaxson Dart even it called for the ultimate sacrifice.

"I'll die by this s---, man," Mauigoa told ESPN's Laura Rutledge on the 2026 NFL Draft stage moments after he was selected 10th overall as the second offensive lineman off the board. "Man, I'm ready to die for you, man. I know a lot of things has happened, bro, but I'm ready to die for you, bro."

Just like Drake Maye a year previously, the sentiment wasn't lost on Dart, who was inspired by his guard's proclamation ahead of the Miami lineman's rookie campaign and Dart's second NFL season.

"I'm pumped. I'm pumped. We were watching that on TV," Dart said, motioning to his girlfriend Marissa Ayers while speaking to Sports Illustrated at the Kentucky Derby. "He fired me up. He fired me up. But that's exactly what you want. That's the kind of player that I want to play for."

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When it comes to priorities for an offensive lineman, nothing is above protecting his quarterback, a mantra Mauigoa clearly subscribes to, and Dart was ecstatic to hear about.

Dart and fellow 2025 draftee Cam Skattebo injected a youthful helmet-smashing, chest-pounding mentality and physicality into the Giants last season. Mauigoa will surely fit right in, but the Samoan people mover also fills (hopefully) a massive need for New York: protecting the future of the franchise.

Dart's caution-to-the-wind rushing style was a trending topic throughout his first NFL season and caused him to miss two games due to a concussion.

He was sacked 35 times in 12 starts, taking 146 QB hits. Mauigoa will look to curtail some of the abuse Dart's been absorbing. Who knows, maybe Muigoa and Dart will follow the Campbell-Maye template on the field, too. The Patriots were coming off a last-place season in 2024 before a turnaround under a new head coach culminated with a Super Bowl berth.

"I think he's an amazing addition for our team," Dart said of Mauigoa. "Just his physicality, his toughness and all of his intangibles that he brings to the table. It's going to be awesome for us."

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