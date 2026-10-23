Giants DC Dennard Wilson rips 'traitors to the defense' for poor effort in Week 6 loss

New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson never shies away from big statements, particularly when it comes to calling out his own defenders.

On Thursday, Wilson was still irked at his players’ effort in their Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

“We’ve got to come downhill, and we’ve got to tackle,” Wilson said, via NJ.com. “Last week was one of our worst tackling games, for whatever reason. A few plays got out, especially in the pass game, because of missed tackles.

“And I wasn’t happy with our effort running to the ball. We put some stuff on tape that was not characteristic of a New York Giant defense. It’s unacceptable, and it will be changed.”

The Giants missed 18 tackles on Sunday, per Next Gen Stats. Twelve players missed at least one tackle.