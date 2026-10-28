NFL Network: Chiefs signing veteran kicker Justin Tucker to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs have added some competition to their kicker room.

The Chiefs are signing Justin Tucker to the practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported Wednesday. The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell first reported the news.

Kansas City worked out three kickers, including Tucker and former Ram Harrison Mevis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Tucker has not played since the 2024 season, and he served a 10-game suspension last year for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The 36-year-old was accused of improper behavior during massage sessions by 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore-area spas, which were said to have taken place from his rookie season in 2012 through 2016.

The allegations of improper conduct were initially reported by the Baltimore Banner in January 2025.

The Ravens released him in the spring of 2025 after 13 seasons with the club.

"He's done his suspension. ... I'll leave it at that for you," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday. "We try to do our homework the best way we possibly can and talk to a lot of people, make sure things are OK."