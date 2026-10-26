Seahawks 'put on a clinic' shutting down Kenneth Walker III, Patrick Mahomes in blowout win over Chiefs

This is the Seattle team we’d come to expect: stifling defense and timely offense.

Macdonald’s D so thoroughly whipped the Chiefs, Mahomes looked dazed and confused by the end of the game. K.C. generated just 213 yards, went 3-of-11 on third downs and netted 11 first downs while averaging 4.3 yards per play. For the first time in a Mahomes start, the Chiefs didn’t even sniff the red zone. The QB completed 19 of 33 passes for 165 yards and an interception.

The domination frustrated Walker, who didn’t shake hands with his former teammates after the contest.

"S---, we lost," Walker said, via ESPN. "I was frustrated. That's about it. I [saw] them over there celebrating and s---. That's about it."

Emmanwori showed his versatile value, allowing just two receptions for 26 yards on seven targets in coverage, forcing the most incompletions in coverage (5) in a game in his career, per Next Gen Stats. The DB also generated two pressures on 10 pass rushes, including a second-quarter pressure that forced Mahomes’ INT. Emmanwori currently leads all defensive backs with 12 pressures this season.

The defensive performance was so overwhelming the victory felt bigger than a 17-point win.

JSN got back on a record-setting pace, destroying the Chiefs' secondary to the tune of 150 yards and a TD on nine catches. Smith-Njigba is only the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to have at least 100 receiving yards in six (or more) of their team's first seven games of a season, joining Michael Irvin in 1995, Marvin Harrison Sr. in 2000 and Adam Thielen in 2018.

"He's unguardable," Emmanwori said. "It's pretty amazing to see. I'm sitting there thinking like, 'Wow, this is a potential Hall of Famer.' He's a great receiver. Knowing that he's getting double-teamed and they're sending cloud [coverages] his way, and he's still making plays, it's crazy. It's like, you can't even fathom it. Big ups to him. He's one of one."

Smith-Njigba, averaging 123.86 receiving yards per game, is on pace to top Calvin Johnson's 2012 single-season record of 1,964.