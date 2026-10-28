Panthers vs. Packers: Three must-know storylines for Thursday's Week 8 prime-time game

2) Will Green Bay's ground game awaken from its season-long slumber? RB1 Josh Jacobs made his 2026 debut against the Lions after spending the first six weeks on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, but the Packers are still the only team that has yet to rush for 100 yards in a game this season. Green Bay is averaging 2.9 yards per carry, fewest in the NFL, and its ball-carriers have been contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on 47.3% of designed runs (sixth-highest), per Next Gen Stats. Carolina could offer some relief, though. The Panthers have allowed 5.2 yards per carry this season (most in the league) and have contacted ball-carriers at or behind the line on 33.3% of designed runs, the fourth-lowest rate. They were gashed by the Bucs for 258 rush yards and three rushing touchdowns last week. The Packers are badly beaten up on the offensive line heading into Thursday’s game, but sometimes the best way to help a beleaguered front five is to let the blockers plow forward with a steady diet of running plays. That would be antithetical to Green Bay’s standard mode of operation in 2026, but Matt LaFleur has to at least try to take some pressure off quarterback Jordan Love -- who could be without breakout receiver Matthew Golden -- by establishing balance on offense against a team that could reward such an effort.

3) Are the Packers facing a kicker crisis? Green Bay spent a sixth-round pick on Trey Smack back in April, making him the only kicker drafted this year. He started the season strong, making his first five field goal attempts -- including a 59-yarder -- but he’s gone just 6-for-11 since. Any misses are undesirable, but when a kicker starts whiffing on the more manageable tries, well, the pressure intensifies in a hurry. That’s the type of heat Smack is facing heading into Thursday night. NFL kickers have made 151 of 154 FG attempts of 35 or fewer yards this season, per Next Gen Stats. Smack accounts for two of the three misses, with both coming in last week’s 20-17 loss to the Lions. Smack was wide right on a 26-yarder in the first quarter and had a 35-yard try blocked late in the fourth quarter. He’s now tied for the second-lowest field goal percentage (68.8%) among kickers with at least 10 attempts this season. He has the worst field goal percentage over expected at -12.9%, per NGS. Also, he has the third-lowest extra point percentage (86.7%). Coincidentally, Panthers kicker Ryan Fitzgerald ranks last in that category at 70.6%, but he’s made all 11 of his field goal attempts. LaFleur is standing by his rookie kicker for now, but I have a feeling the calls to make a change will be raining down on Lambeau Field if Smack doesn’t bounce back against Carolina.