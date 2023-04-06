Five players who will thrive in 2023 NFL season thanks to teams' offseason moves

Wilson won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022 while working with one of the worst quarterback situations in the league. Imagine what he could do with Aaron Rodgers slinging passes to him this coming fall. We all know there's still plenty of work to be done on the trade that eventually will send Rodgers from Green Bay to the Jets at some point this offseason. What doesn't appear to be up for debate is whether the deal will happen or what it will mean to the entire Jets roster, especially a blossoming star like Wilson. He finished last season with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. It's not a huge leap to see him flirting with 100 catches, 1,500 yards and at least 10 scores in his second pro season.





It's not just Rodgers who will make the difference. Allen Lazard, a Rodgers favorite from Green Bay who signed as a free agent, will be a dependable possession receiver. Mecole Hardman, another free agent acquisition, brings breathtaking speed and an ability to run gimmicky concepts. If the Jets land Odell Beckham Jr. (which seems very much like a possibility, given how little buzz there's been about his options lately), that will be another weapon who can ease the pressure on a player as talented as Wilson. (Corey Davis, a prized free agent receiver signed in 2021, appears to be the odd man out.) Rodgers played a huge role in Davante Adams becoming a superstar during their time together in Green Bay. Wilson is off to a faster start than Adams, who didn't crack 500 receiving yards until Year 3, and should be dreaming about taking his game to similar heights.