Around the NFL

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos teammates go to bat for Russell Wilson amid criticism of veteran QB

Published: Dec 30, 2022 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following the Denver Broncos' firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett this week, much of the heat surrounding the club's inept play fell at the feet of quarterback Russell Wilson.

The veteran signal-caller's struggles are well-worn at this point. Wilson himself noted Wednesday he wished he "could've played better for" Hackett.

On Thursday, Wilson's teammates went to bat for the embattled quarterback. Receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler tweeted their support. Offensive tackle Garett Bolles likewise took to social media, noting, "We have his back and know he wants nothing more than to WIN."

Jeudy expounded on his comments to the Denver scribes on Thursday.

"The media (is) trying to make it seem like something it ain't, y'all don't know what's going on in the locker room," Jeudy said, via ESPN. "I'm just tired of reading things about my boy, making it seem like 'oh he's not a good teammate' ... unnecessary stuff that's not true."

Wilson has produced the worst season of his 11-year NFL career in 2022, posting a career-low 12 touchdown passes and an 82.6 passer rating. With Wilson at the helm, the Broncos offense never got on the horse, looking out of sync and disjointed and lacking explosive plays all campaign.

Despite the on-field struggles, Broncos teammates rebutted any discussion that the QB had lost the locker room.

"I just wanted to get it out in the air that he is a good teammate and that he is a hard-working teammate," Jeudy said, "and I just feel like I need to get that out there because there's a lot of false narratives going around here that I'm getting tired of."

It's a positive, if not unexpected, that Broncos players are willing to go to bat for Wilson. With his massive contract signed this year, he's not going anywhere. The offseason is sure to be littered with comments and quotes in a similar vein, describing Wilson's renewed energy and focus with whoever is hired as the new coach.

The only thing that matters moving forward will be how the 34-year-old QB responds on the field in 2023.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Pivotal Week 17 game vs. Jets not about revenge

Geno Smith could dash the New York Jets' postseason dreams by leading the Seattle Seahawks to a road win over his former club. But the quarterback insists Sunday's bout isn't about revenge.

news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander calls Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's huge Week 1 output 'a fluke'

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson scorched the Packers in Week 1, generating nine catches for 184 yards and two TDs in the 23-7 season-opening trouncing. Jaire Alexander doesn't believe Jefferson will repeat those theatrics in the Week 17 rematch.

news

CeeDee Lamb becomes first Cowboys WR since Terrell Owens with 3 consecutive 100-yard games

CeeDee Lamb continued his hot streak in the Cowboys' win over the Titans, collecting his third consecutive game with at least 100 yards receiving.

news

Mike Vrabel not ready to declare Week 18 starting QB after Josh Dobbs' performance in loss to Cowboys

Following Josh Dobbs' strong debut for the Titans' Thursday night game versus the Cowboys, head coach Mike Vrabel said he has not decided whether Dobbs would start next week, or whether Tennessee would turn back to rookie Malik Willis at QB.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott not dwelling on league-leading 14 interceptions: 'I'm on to the next play'

With his Dallas Cowboys standing at 12-4 and having collected two wins in six days, quarterback Dak Prescott isn't dwelling on the interceptions or worried about style points -- just the victories.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Titans on Thursday night

Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas defense shut down an undermanned Tennessee Titans squad in a victory on "Thursday Night Football."

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among those who could set new single-season records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson have already propelled their teams to division titles, but individual acclaim could well be on the horizon.

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (hand) active, RB Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive vs. Titans

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is active for Thursday's Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts practices for first time since injuring shoulder in Week 15

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, which was his first practice since he injured his shoulder in a Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears.

news

Titans place QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) on injured reserve; season likely over

The Titans placed starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve Thursday, likely ending his 2022 season. Tannehill recently underwent surgery on his injured ankle and has missed Tennessee's last two games.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE