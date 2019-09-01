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Fines: Panthers safety Eric Reid fined for late hit

Published: Sep 01, 2019 at 05:41 AM

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid has been hit with another fine.

Per NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, Reid was fined $10,527 for a play that occurred during Carolina's preseason game against the Patriots.

Reid was flagged for unnecessary roughness after a late shot to tight end Benjamin Watson that landed the long-time pro in the concussion protocol.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Reid later reached out to Watson and apologized for the hit. This is Reid's fifth fine since joining the Panthers prior to Week 5 last season.

Other news we're tracking Sunday:

  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been fined $21,056 after being flagged for roughing the passer on a hit to Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during a preseason matchup on Aug. 23, per Pelissero.
  1. Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal was fined $28,075 for unneccessary roughness during the team's preseason game against the Redskins. Neal was penalized for a hit to Redskins tight end Jordan Reed, who was later evaluated for a concussion.
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