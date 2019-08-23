Reid's hit on Watson to be evaluated for potential fine

Eric Reid struck the helmet of Benjamin Watson on a late hit in Thursday night's preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that Reid's hit would be evaluated for a potential fine, not a suspension. Reid was fined several times last season.

The hit came late in the first quarter after Watson caught a short pass from Tom Brady and began to rumble upfield. The tight end was tripped up and fell forward when Reid flew in from his safety spot an hit the prone Watson in the helmet with his shoulder.

Watson was injured on the play and didn't return. Reid was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness.

After the game, the Panthers safety was asked about the hit.

"I was just trying to make sure I stopped him before he got to the first down," Reid told The Athletic's Joe Person. "I talked to Ron (Rivera). He told me it was late. I'll look at the film, (but) if Ron said it was late I believe him."

The hit came after Reid and Watson had a Twitter spat this week regarding the Players Coalition.