NFL Network: Eagles to start Joe Milton over Tanner McKee in Week 9 vs. Giants
The free-falling Philadelphia Eagles are making a quarterback change in hopes of jumpstarting a flailing offense.
The Eagles are naming Joe Milton III as their starting QB and benching Tanner McKee for Sunday’s game versus the New York Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
The Eagles signed Milton off the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on Oct. 16 after starter Jalen Hurts went on injured reserve due to blood clots.
A 2024 sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots, Milton has appeared in five games in his career, all as a reserve. While he wasn’t the official starter in Week 18 of his rookie campaign with the Patriots, he played the bulk of the tilt, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score. Last year in Dallas, he subbed in four tilts, completing 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with a TD and two INTs, and rushing for 50 yards on five carries.
An enticing athlete, Milton brings a completely different style from McKee. Milton’s ability to use his legs should help an offense that has struggled to block and suffered far too many stalled drives. The strong-armed 26-year-old can hunt big plays, which also can get him into trouble. He’ll get a shot to prove he can evolve with more seasoning in Philly.
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The Eagles bench McKee after three starts, all losses. He completed 72 of 114 passes for 638 yards and two TDs with two INTs. In Sunday’s loss to Washington, the Eagles couldn’t find consistent offense under McKee after the first quarter, and a 10-0 lead turned into a 27-10 loss.
McKee lost the preseason backup battle to Andy Dalton and entered the season as QB3. However, after Dalton’s one wayward interception against the Bears in Week 3 while Hurts was getting checked for a concussion, Philly moved on from Dalton, who eventually signed in Atlanta.
Now the Eagles are on to QB4.
With sixth straight losses, Philly's season feels all but over for Nick Sirianni’s club. It doesn’t hurt to see what an athlete like Milton could provide. Things can’t get much worse. And Milton at least provides the upside to make the offense exciting once in a while.