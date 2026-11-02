Eagles RB Saquon Barkley assured he won't be traded: 'I want to be one of the reasons why we fix it'

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was reassured by the front office that he won’t be traded ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

"When that message was relayed to me, it definitely does mean a lot," Barkley said following Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, via ESPN. "The whole time my mindset was, we have a little issue going on right now, and I feel like I'm the type of player and the type of leader that can help us get out of it, and I want to be one of the reasons why we fix it."

NFL Network reported Sunday that the Eagles won’t trade Barkley despite a six-game losing skid that has sent them to the bottom of the NFC East.

Barkley wants to stay in Philly as they work to turn things around.

“I would love to be here,” Barkley said via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I plan on being here. The way the season’s going, I’m not one of those guys that’s like, ‘Oh, the season’s not going the way we [want], let’s just jump ship.’ That’s not the type of person I am.”

Barkley’s injury issues continue to plague him during the Eagles' losing streak. Sunday night he was on a pitch count once again, generated 14 total touches – 13 carries for 30 yards with a TD and one catch for 24 yards – on 22 snaps. Elijah Mitchell took the bulk of the snaps (38).

“I’m just frustrated because my mind is there, but with the hammy and all that stuff, my body’s not really where I need [it] to be right now,” Barkley said. “But I’ve just got to keep grinding, rehabbing, and just continue to try to get stronger and get better.”

The Eagles are expected to be sellers ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline, but Barkley, who signed an extension in Philly in 2025 that keeps him under contract through 2028, plans to be around beyond this season.