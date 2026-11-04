Eagles DC Vic Fangio: Giants got a 'steal' in QB J.J. McCarthy
The New York Giants shipped a fifth-round pick to Minnesota for J.J. McCarthy earlier this season. Ahead of Sunday’s NFC East matchup, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he's impressed that Big Blue acquired the QB for so little.
“The quarterback has come in, in a short period of time and really done a nice job. For them to get him for a [fifth]-round pick is a steal,” Fangio said Tuesday at the end of a long-winded breakdown of the Giants' offseason changes.
McCarthy has played just six quarters for the Giants, but was very impressive in the Week 7 overtime victory over the Houston Texans, generating 252 yards on 20-of-28 passing. McCarthy looked much more confident and accurate than at any time in Minnesota.
The question for the NFC East-leading Giants is whether the QB's play in New York is replicable or whether it’s simply a small sample and he’ll revert to the same inconsistent passer we saw in Minnesota.
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Much of how McCarthy plays will come down to the staff around him. The coaching crew put the QB in position to make a lot of plays through his first six quarters. That must continue.
Fangio, who worked under Giants coach John Harbaugh for two seasons in Baltimore, respects the job the offense in New York has done this season to turn things around.
"They've got a really good offense," Fangio said. "They've got skill at the receiving position. They did a nice job raiding the Ravens, not only for John, but for [tight end Isaiah] Likely and [fullback Patrick] Ricard. They've got a lot of the Ravens-type offense that they had when [Giants senior offensive assistant] Greg [Roman] was there, and they've intermixed Kansas City-type passing in there with [offensive coordinator] Matt [Nagy].
"They've got it going right now. They've got good wideouts, good tight ends, two good backs.”
Fangio’s Eagles defense has struggled this season, ranking 27th in yards allowed and 21st in points given up. The pass rush has been sorely lacking, ranking 23rd in QB pressures and 29th in sacks. If they don’t disrupt McCarthy on Sunday, the young Giants quarterback could have another big day.