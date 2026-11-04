Eagles DC Vic Fangio: Giants got a 'steal' in QB J.J. McCarthy

The New York Giants shipped a fifth-round pick to Minnesota for J.J. McCarthy earlier this season. Ahead of Sunday’s NFC East matchup, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he's impressed that Big Blue acquired the QB for so little.

“The quarterback has come in, in a short period of time and really done a nice job. For them to get him for a [fifth]-round pick is a steal,” Fangio said Tuesday at the end of a long-winded breakdown of the Giants' offseason changes.

McCarthy has played just six quarters for the Giants, but was very impressive in the Week 7 overtime victory over the Houston Texans, generating 252 yards on 20-of-28 passing. McCarthy looked much more confident and accurate than at any time in Minnesota.

The question for the NFC East-leading Giants is whether the QB's play in New York is replicable or whether it’s simply a small sample and he’ll revert to the same inconsistent passer we saw in Minnesota.