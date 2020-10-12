Debrief: Six season-altering developments in Week 5

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ and his brother Tad spent time Sunday night, a brutal night in a brutal year, in the hospital together, already looking forward to coming back stronger. After watching Prescott overcome personal tragedies in his life and questions about his game on the field, I have little doubt he'll do so. I have little doubt it will happen in a Cowboys uniform. But that's for 2021.

In the here and now, the compound right ankle fracture and dislocation that Dak suffered Sunday against the Giants changed the complexion of the NFC in an instant. The cruel blow eliminates any backdoor route the Cowboys were hoping to take to title-contender status. It's possible that backup ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ could still lead the Cowboys to a playoff spot in one of the worst divisions in memory without his two starting offensive tackles, but that's beside the point. Dallas has lost early in the playoffs plenty before, and that's a best-case scenario now.

The ceiling on the 2020 Cowboys was already lowering by the week following the season-ending injuries to left tackle ﻿Tyron Smith﻿ and right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿. The defense lost tackle ﻿Trysten Hill﻿ for the year on Sunday, too, and hardly solved its problems during the 37-34 win over the Giants that lifted Dallas to first place in the NFC East at 2-3. Dalton showed, with some courageous throws late, that he should be able to move the ball, and the schedule still has plenty of winnable games left. The Cowboys will remain in prime time because they are the Cowboys, and they will stay in the playoff race because seven wins may win the division.

But true hope has left the building until 2021, and no one is going to replicate Prescott's play and leadership.

Perhaps his absence will help the Cowboys realize what they have in Prescott. Though he's on track to be a free agent after this year, I fully expect Prescott to be back in Dallas next season, because the NFL is set up for teams to keep their superstars, and top-10 quarterbacks in their prime simply aren't allowed to leave. The Cowboys would be crazy to let him go.

"He's our future," Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan. "If anyone can overcome anything, it's Dak. Feel very good that he can come back stronger and better than ever."

The Cowboys' front office hasn't exactly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to closing a deal with Dak, who was playing 2020 on the franchise tag after the team failed to strike a long-term extension with him, but I believe Jones here. Prescott has the highest cap figure of any NFL quarterback in 2020, and he should remain near the top next year, even if too much energy will be spent talking about it.

In the meantime, here's to hoping that Dak and Tad have all the support they need navigating the coming months. Dak Prescott spoke eloquently earlier this year about the anxiety and depression he was suffering during this pandemic before his brother Jace committed suicide at age 31. After shouldering so much since becoming the face of the Cowboys franchise as a fourth-round rookie, Prescott deserves to be lifted up in the days to come.