Debrief: Panic rankings for playoff hopefuls

The Rams are probably the best team on this list. Their defense is fantastic and their head coach is 40-19 in his career. Their loss to the 49ers on Sunday, while devastating, is a prime example of a divisional matchup where the styles make the fight. The 49ers have the Rams’ number.





The placement of my Rams’ panic above a couple teams is more existential. It’s the Jared Goff Dilemma. He’s not going anywhere and he’s just as likely to play clean, efficient football over the next month as he is to continue his slump. He’s an above-average starter. Sean McVay believes in Goff and knows best how to coach around his shortcomings. It’s just that I’m beginning to wonder if and when those shortcomings ever change.





Goff’s awareness in the pocket is not a new problem. His spate of six interceptions and four lost fumbles in the last four weeks is weirdly indicative of his California Cool, where he seems too unbothered by the pass rush. Cam Newton has had this shortcoming for much of his career, which leads to streaky play. But Cam’s athleticism bailed him out plenty, which isn’t an option for Goff. Accuracy was supposed to be Goff’s superpower, but that’s deserted him at times.





After the Rams’ last convincing loss to the 49ers back in Week 6, Goff blamed his accuracy, saying it was, "Uncharacteristic stuff, missing guys open early and something I’ve never done in my life and do not expect to repeat. Probably what I do best is accuracy and it would have given us a better chance to win."





On Sunday -- after Goff tried to give the game away with three turnovers, after his defense scored one touchdown and his running game set up another to put the Rams in position for a comeback victory -- Goff faced second-and-5 at his own 44-yard line with 2:29 left. He missed a wide open Robert Woods. On the next play, he didn’t give Cooper Kupp a chance to make a play on a route up the sideline.





Goff, with the help of a terrific team and coaching staff elevating him, had a chance to save one of the worst days of his career with a field goal drive against the injury-ravaged Zombie 49ers. He misfired. Too often an entire game gets put on the quarterback, but this game was truly on Goff. Even the perennially optimistic McVay all but admitted it. When Goff struggles early in games, he often can’t find his way out to daylight. That’s a sobering realization for a team when it comes to its franchise quarterback, especially when it’s already happened on the biggest stage possible.