Around the NFL

Matt Nagy: Bears' loss to Packers was 'flat-out embarrassing'

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 01:37 PM

Matt Nay has pushed this button, pulled that lever, spun every dial, and yet his Bears still haven't won a game since the middle of October.

He's understandably frustrated, and after his squad was thrashed by the rival Packers on national television Sunday night, he's tired of changing things at a micro level. He wants everyone involved with the team to be as upset as he is with his team's subpar performance.

"Whatever it is, I know this: We better wake our tails up," Nagy said. "Every freaking coach on the staff, every player better wake up and start understanding where we're at. Have some personal pride. Have a freaking sense of urgency. Know where we're at. Have some pride in who we're playing for and why we do this. And then go find a way to win as a team. That's my challenge to every single person in that building this week, is that.

"Yesterday was flat-out embarrassing. Our guys know it. I'm not telling you something they don't know. They know it. But we're gonna step up and all coaches, all players. We've got five games left. For us, it's our own personal challenge as to where we're at and how we're going to do this thing.

"But that performance yesterday is ridiculous and can't happen. And obviously, that starts with me."

Nagy's bunch faced an uphill climb as soon as the calendar advanced to Week 12 and Green Bay became its next opponent. Aaron Rodgers owned an 18-5 record against Chicago in his career, and he improved that to 19-5 Sunday night, bringing his career touchdown-to-interception ratio against Chicago to 51-10.

Pinning the blame on facing a future Pro Football Hall of Famer won't cut it in this league, though, something Nagy knows and won't use an excuse. But after starting 5-1, the Bears are now below .500 and seriously looking at missing the postseason.

Chicago's offense remains stuck in the mud, no matter who is playing quarterback. The majority of yards gained and points scored came in what most would consider to be garbage time, and Sunday night was just the latest example of the Bears lacking an offense that can compete with other NFL teams.

In previous games, Chicago's defense kept the Bears competitive, but that went out the window when Rodgers and Co. ran out to a 41-10 lead Sunday night. As gratifying and emphatic as Green Bay's offensive performance was, it was equally as disheartening for Nagy to watch his team's defense crumble in a rivalry game.

Now, it's on the Bears to figure out how to string together some wins after being starved of the taste of victory for well over a month.

Chicago doesn't seem to have a legitimate answer at quarterback in either Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles﻿, a problem the franchise can't address in season. But their best chance of improvement revolves around the turnover differential, which has gone from +1 in the Bears' first six games to -7 in their last five contests.

Trubisky accounted for three turnovers Sunday night, including a horrendous pass into triple coverage that was easily intercepted by Darnell Savage﻿, and a fumble that Preston Smith returned for a touchdown. Foles might be the better option, if healthy, but doesn't guarantee a turnaround.

Nagy might be stuck with what he's got, which hasn't earned his team a win in a while. Fire and brimstone could be his only option, and with their playoff chances slipping away, the effectiveness of Nagy's motivational skills will be tested. It might be the Bears' only hope.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 12 Recap

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 12.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones avoided major hamstring injury, has outside shot to play vs. Seattle

The New York Giants got a modicum of positive news regarding ﻿Daniel Jones﻿' hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests on Jones' hamstring show the QB avoided major injury. 
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow scheduled for reconstructive surgery this week

Joe Burrow's first step toward returning to an NFL field in 2021 is set for this week. The Bengals QB will head west during the week to have reconstructive knee surgery on ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

49ers to play next two home games at Cardinals' State Farm Stadium

The 49ers have a temporary new home for the 2020 season. The Niners announced they have reached an agreement with the NFL and the Cardinals to play their Week 13 and 14 home games against the Bills and Washington at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. 
news

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor 

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced on social media that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor and he will undergo surgery to have it removed.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain and will undergo tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, Ian Rapaport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Jags RB James Robinson on verge of breaking undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is on the verge of breaking Dominic Rhodes' undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record.
news

Sean McVay on Rams' loss to 49ers: 'Our quarterback has to take better care of the football'

Jared Goff committed three turnovers in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, including a pick-6. After the defeat, Rams coach Sean McVay didn't mince words on L.A.'s struggles. 
news

NFL Week 16 Saturday tripleheader: Bucs-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

The NFL's Christmas Week slate is official. The league announced on Monday updates to the Week 16 schedule, including three games on Saturday, Dec. 26. 
news

What to watch for in Seahawks-Eagles on 'Monday Night Football'

Here are three storylines to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles take flight on Monday Night Football.
news

Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa still Dolphins starting QB 'if he's healthy'

The Dolphins played it safe with rookie quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, sitting him during Sunday's 20-3 win. Coahc Brian Flores insisted that Tagovailoa will be the starter in Week 13 if healthy.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL