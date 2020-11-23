Mike McCarthy channels his inner Gallagher, smashes watermelons before Cowboys bring down hammer

Mike McCarthy's Cowboys aren't what you'd call a smashing success in 2020, but his creativity might have helped them get a win in Week 11.

After Sunday's triumph over the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided a revelatory story behind Dallas' upset victory. It involved large, fresh fruit, a tool of destruction and an old routine borrowed from a notable comedian.

McCarthy gathered his squad in the team hotel's ballroom Saturday night and apologized for not adequately emphasizing the importance of the team's objectives for the week before turning to the most important goal: Hammer the ball out of the hands of Vikings running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿. McCarthy then grabbed a sledgehammer -- not a prop, but a legitimate, commercial-grade sledgehammer -- and had staffers roll in watermelons decorated with individual objectives for the game.

On cue, McCarthy wielded the sledgehammer, announced the objective and smashed the watermelon. He continued down the line, much to the delight of his players, soaking his own pants with watermelon juice before arriving to a fruit adorned with Cook's picture, the NFL's leading rusher entering Week 11.

Cowboys defensive end ﻿Demarcus Lawrence﻿ spotted the fruit, jumped up and exclaimed he had to be the one to smash Watermelon Dalvin Cook. McCarthy handed off the sledgehammer and watched Lawrence obliterate the melon, setting the tone for Sunday's affair.

Dallas took that energy into U.S. Bank Stadium, forcing three fumbles (two recovered by the Cowboys) that helped swing the contest in the Cowboys' favor. One of those fumbles came from the hands of Cook, which was recovered by none other than Lawrence.