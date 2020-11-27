Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The shoulder injury Kyler Murray dealt with in Week 11 shouldn't keep him out Sunday in New England.

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim said on 98.7 Arizona Sports radio that the team expects the star QB to play.

"Our expectations are that he'll be ready to go," Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team's official website.

The GM did note that there are still a couple of days before Murray suits up, leaving a sliver of doubt in case QB's shoulder issue worsened, but the expectation is that Murray wouldn't miss a start.

Murray said earlier in the week his absence at practice was precautionary, saying he feels "fine" following Week 11's loss to Seattle.

The Cards are clinging to the final NFC wild-card spot and are one game back in the tough NFC West division. Facing Bill Belichick Sunday, then the division-leader Rams in Week 13, Arizona needs Murray to be at his best to keep pace for a postseason spot.

