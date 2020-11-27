Around the NFL

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Published: Nov 27, 2020 at 10:22 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The shoulder injury Kyler Murray dealt with in Week 11 shouldn't keep him out Sunday in New England.

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim said on 98.7 Arizona Sports radio that the team expects the star QB to play.

"Our expectations are that he'll be ready to go," Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team's official website.

The GM did note that there are still a couple of days before Murray suits up, leaving a sliver of doubt in case QB's shoulder issue worsened, but the expectation is that Murray wouldn't miss a start.

Murray said earlier in the week his absence at practice was precautionary, saying he feels "fine" following Week 11's loss to Seattle.

The Cards are clinging to the final NFC wild-card spot and are one game back in the tough NFC West division. Facing Bill Belichick Sunday, then the division-leader Rams in Week 13, Arizona needs Murray to be at his best to keep pace for a postseason spot.

Here's other news Around the NFL is monitoring on this Week 12 Friday:

  • Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford is out for the season, coach Sean McDermott announced on WGR 550. Ford suffered a torn meniscus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source, and is set for surgery that should come with three-four months of rehab. A 2019 second-round pick for the Bills, Ford has started 22 games over the last two seasons.
  • The Chicago Bears activated safety ﻿Eddie Jackson﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

news

Jets QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) returning to starting lineup vs. Dolphins

﻿Sam Darnold﻿ is back in command of the New York Jets' offense. Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Darnold, who missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, will start Sunday against the Dolphins. 
news

Mike Tomlin canceling Friday practice while Steelers wait for word on Sunday's game vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is canceling his team's Friday practice as the club awaits further information regarding its rescheduled Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Washington RB Antonio Gibson shows 'so much potential and ability' with 3-TD day vs. Cowboys

Anyone unaware of ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿'s burgeoning potential got a heaping helping along with their Thanksgiving turkey Thursday afternoon. Washington's rookie RB galloped all over the Cowboys, tallying 115 rushing yards and three TDs.
news

Broncos canceling practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

The Broncos are canceling practice following a COVID-19 positive test, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. The team confirmed it will be meeting virtually Friday after a player and two staff members tested positive.
news

DeForest Buckner tested positive for COVID-19, to miss Sunday's game vs. Titans

The Colts will battle the Titans for the AFC South lead without ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿. The playmaking defensive tackle, placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, tested positive and will not play Sunday, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Watt's pick-6 jump-started Houston blowout: 'I've never seen J.J. run so damn fast in my life'

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt's pick-6 jump started the team's lethargic play on Thanksgiving. 
news

Terry McLaurin on game-changing tackle: 'It's a different type of mentality'

Down 20-13, the Cowboys' Jaylon Smith intercepted an Alex Smith pass and was destined for pay dirt. Fortunately for Washington, wide receiver Terry McLaurin did his best DK Metcalf impersonation, chasing down the linebacker to prevent the tying score. 
news

Mike McCarthy defends fake punt call in fourth quarter of Cowboys' loss to Washington

With the Cowboys trailing their rivals from Washington by just four points early in the fourth quarter on Thanksgiving, coach Mike McCarthy made what could be the consequential call of the 2020 NFC East race.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per informed sources.
news

Cowboys RT Zack Martin suffers calf injury in loss to Washington

Dallas lost Zack Martin (calf) for most of its Thanksgiving loss to Washington. Martin needed to be helped to the locker room near the end of the first quarter after suffering the injury.
news

Matt Patricia on Lions' future: 'I focus one day at a time. That doesn't change'

A fourth loss in five games has brought Lions coach Matt Patricia's job status into question. Patricia expectedly fielded a number of questions about his future following Detroit's Thanksgiving loss to the Texans.
