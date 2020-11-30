Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Josh Jacobs grabbed his ankle following a third-quarter fumble that ended his day prematurely in the Las Vegas Raiders' 43-6 blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain, per a source informed of the situation.

The Raiders RB is undergoing tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, per Rapoport.

Before his early exit Sunday, Jacobs touched the ball just 10 times, taking seven carries for 27 yards and catching three passes for 17 yards. The Raiders' offense couldn't get on track as the blowout widened. Matt Ryan made the score 30-6 on the play preceding Jacob's injury. Vegas turned the ball over five times, with four fumbles and an INT. Four of the five turnovers came from QB Derek Carr.

Jacobs, who sat out three games as a rookie, has yet to miss a contest in 2020. His 27 rushing yards Sunday were his second-lowest total of the season.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones could miss a game after injuring his hamstring Sunday but the hope is his absence will be short term, per Rapoport. While Jones is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday, the team won't know how functional he until later in the week when he tries to practice, Rapoport added.
  • Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley is believed to have an MCL sprain and an MRI scheduled today will tell the full story, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed. Coach Matt LaFleur said postgame initial indications are it's not a season-ender, which fits with an MCL early diagnosis, Garafolo added.
  • Indianapolis Colts linebacker Matthew Adams could be fined but won't be suspended for the punches that led to his ejection Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Philadelphia Eagles tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ will not be activated off injured reserve before Monday night's game against the Seahawks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Ertz, who's missed four games with an ankle injury, could come off IR prior to Philly's Week 13 game versus the Packers.
  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said defensive end ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ is on track to be cleared by Wednesday. Garrett has missed the past two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

