Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Josh Jacobs grabbed his ankle following a third-quarter fumble that ended his day prematurely in the Las Vegas Raiders' 43-6 blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain, per a source informed of the situation.

The Raiders RB is undergoing tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, per Rapoport.

Before his early exit Sunday, Jacobs touched the ball just 10 times, taking seven carries for 27 yards and catching three passes for 17 yards. The Raiders' offense couldn't get on track as the blowout widened. Matt Ryan made the score 30-6 on the play preceding Jacob's injury. Vegas turned the ball over five times, with four fumbles and an INT. Four of the five turnovers came from QB Derek Carr.

Jacobs, who sat out three games as a rookie, has yet to miss a contest in 2020. His 27 rushing yards Sunday were his second-lowest total of the season.

