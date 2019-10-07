Colts, Packers, Texans among NFL statement-makers in Week 5

There is no debate: McCaffrey is the best running back in the NFL this year, bar none. He's on the short list of MVP candidates, trailing only Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson on my current ballot. McCaffrey is the catalyst and star of the Panthers, and the reason why Carolina beat the Jags in a highly entertaining, competitive and meaningful game. The third-year back's numbers were unreal: 19 carries for 176 yards and a couple touchdowns on the ground, as well as six catches for 61 yards and a score in the passing game. McCaffrey was flying through the air for scores, brilliantly utilizing his perfect blend of speed and power.