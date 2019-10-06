Vikes fine Stefon Diggs for missed practice, meetings

Disenchanted wide receiver Stefon Diggs has made the trip to take on the New York Giants with the rest of the Minnesota Vikings and is active for Sunday's game.

Earlier in the week, Diggs drew notice and caused a stir when he replied more than once that "there's truth to all rumors," when asked about his frustrations with the Vikings offense and desire to be traded. Coach Mike Zimmer responded with a wait-and-see approach as to Diggs' playing status.

Diggs' comments, along with him missing Wednesday's practice and some meetings drew punishment from the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, but the Vikings will not be trading the wideout. Rapoport added there has been a great deal of interest from other teams, but Minnesota has no plans of moving him. As for said punishment, Rapoport reported the team fined Diggs for missing practice and meetings, but did not void his $40 million in guarantees. As he failed to practice, the Vikings could have by rule, but elected not to go down that road.

As for the root of Diggs' frustrations, Rapoport said it's myriad reasons such as the offense as a whole, his role in it and the perceived "favorite son" position of Adam Thielen.

As the Vikings have gone to a run-heavy approach and produced a 2-2 record so far, Diggs has only 13 catches on 19 targets for 209 yards and one touchdowns. Thielen has the same number of catches for less yards (179) and two scores, but has 22 targets. Cook is the leading receiver with 15.

At this time last season, Diggs has already produced 27 catches on 44 targets for three touchdowns and 311 yards.