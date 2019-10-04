Mike Zimmer mum on Stefon Diggs' playing status

As the world turns in Eagan, Minnesota, Stefon Diggs' game status for the Vikings' clash with the Giants on Sunday revolves around coach Mike Zimmer's decision.

On Friday, Zimmer offered no hint one way or the other whether Diggs, amid his frustrations with his role in Minnesota's offense, would play against New York. Behold, an exchange:

Will Stefon Diggs play on Sunday?

I don't know. We'll see.

Did he seem like the regular Stefon Diggs in practice?

I have to watch the tape.

What do you base it on whether he'll play or not?

When I watch the tape.

It's how he looks, not a punishment of any sort?

No, he's already been punished.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added on NFL NOW on Friday that Diggs was punished via fines for missed time.

Diggs was not listed on Minnesota's final injury report after missing Wednesday's practice due to non-injury reasons and returning to practice on Thursday as a full participant. If the receiver doesn't play on Sunday, it will be due to a coach's decision.

Asked Thursday about rumors he was seeking a trade out of Minnesota. Diggs told reporters, "There's truth to all rumors."

The 25-year-old receiver signed a five-year, $72 million extension with the Vikings last offseason. Diggs has a base salary of $8.9 million in 2019, and north of $10 million each of the next four years.