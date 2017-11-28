College Football QB Power Rankings: Jarrett Stidham rising

The numbers tell the story for Benkert -- he couldn't get much going against the Hokies and didn't have much to throw, although he did account for all but 5 of Virginia's yards in the game. UVa was shut out one week after it was scorching-hot in the first half against one of the top teams in the country (Miami). NFL clubs are still intrigued with the Cavaliers QB, but consistency isn't his strong suit right now.