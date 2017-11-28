College Football QB Power Rankings: Jarrett Stidham rising

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing with our top 10 heading into Week 14.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

Two SEC QBs are rising in our top 10 this week, but Baker Mayfield continues to keep a tight hold on the No. 1 spot.

With most of the top signal-callers having played their final down until their bowl games, this will be the last QB Power Rankings of 2017, but we'll be back with the final power rankings of the season in January.

RANK 1 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma Points: 49



Week 13 stats: 14 of 17 for 281 yards, 3 TDs in 59-31 win over West Virginia.



Week 14 opponent: TCU



Mayfield was benched for the start of the Sooners' game against WVU as punishment for the lewd gesture he made vs. Kansas a week prior, but the discipline didn't throw Mayfield off his game. He capped off his first drive Saturday with a TD pass. In fact, Oklahoma scored TDs on all 6 drives he completed against a porous Mountaineers defense. Mayfield is now in territory that's never been reached before -- he's the only player in FBS history with 14,000 career passing yards and 1,000 career rushing yards.

RANK 2 Lamar Jackson - Louisville Points: 42



Week 13 stats: 15 of 21 for 216 yards, 2 TDs; 18 rushes for 156 yards (8.7 average) in 44-17 win over Kentucky.



Week 14 opponent: No game



Jackson stayed red hot against Kentucky -- he even lost his cool at one point, brawling with Wildcats CB Jordan Jones. Nothing could stop the reigning Heisman winner on Saturday, though. He made an incredible throw on a fade route for a TD late in the first half. He continues to solidify his standing as one of the top prospects at his position.

RANK 3 Josh Rosen - UCLA Points: 39



Week 13 stats: 13 of 18 for 202 yards, 2 TDs in 30-27 win over Cal.



Week 14 opponent: No game



Rosen looked good against Cal before he was removed from the game at halftime. Both of Rosen's TD passes were placed perfectly, but the Bruins QB was sacked 3 times in the first half and had a hard fall on his right (throwing) shoulder late in the second quarter. Interim head coach Jedd Fisch decided he had seen enough and pulled Rosen to keep him from suffering any further injury.

RANK 4 Sam Darnold - USC Points: 37



Week 13 stats: On bye



Week 14 opponent: Stanford



For the first time since August, Darnold had a weekend off, as USC's bye didn't come until the final week of the regular season. As the Trojans head into the postseason, it'll be interesting to see if Darnold can cut down on the turnovers that plagued him throughout the first 12 games of 2017. He seemed to be moving in the right direction on that front before taking a bit of a step back his last time out (against UCLA).

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 24 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 13 stats: 31 of 43 for 438 yards, 2 TDs; 2 rushing TDs in 58-17 win over Kansas.



Week 14 opponent: No game



Rudolph put on a show in his last home game with Oklahoma State. Of course, it helped that he was playing against one of the worst defenses in college football, but there's no doubt Rudolph was on his game, which was an improvement from his performance in the previous week in a loss to Kansas State. He's not as dynamic as the QBs ahead of him on this list, but he still has the makings of a starting NFL QB.

RANK 6 Jarrett Stidham - Auburn 1 Points: 23



Week 13 stats: 21 of 28 for 237 yards; 12 rushes for 51 yards (4.2 average), 1 TD in 26-14 win over Alabama.



Week 14 opponent: Georgia



Stidham has the tools NFL scouts want to see in a QB prospect, and now he has a couple signature wins to his name, as he's helped Auburn knock off two No. 1-ranked teams in the past month (Georgia and Alabama). His numbers don't jump off the page, but he impressed Saturday with his efficient play and athleticism against a fast and highly talented defense.

RANK 7 Drew Lock - Missouri 1 Points: 19



Week 13 stats: 25 of 42 for 448 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 rushes for 26 yards (4.3 average) in 48-45 win over Arkansas.



Week 14 opponent: No game



There wasn't a lot of defense played when Missouri and Arkansas met on Friday, and Lock made the most of the opportunity to air it out. He threw 2 TD passes of 50-plus yards on his way to setting the SEC record for single-season TD passes. He also leads the FBS in TD passes with 43. Now, he had a bad INT early in the third quarter against the Razorbacks, but he made enough plays to lift his team to a narrow win.

RANK 8 Riley Ferguson - Memphis 2 Points: 18



Week 13 stats: 9 of 13 for 299 yards, 3 TDs in 70-13 win over East Carolina.



Week 14 opponent: UCF



Ferguson is in an odd situation this week in that he received 1 point more from our voters than he did last week, but still drops a couple spots thanks to the rise of the SEC QBs who are now ahead of him. He certainly didn't do anything wrong against East Carolina -- Ferguson averaged an eye-popping 33 yards per completion. A big test awaits in the AAC title game against undefeated UCF.

RANK 9 Trace McSorley - Penn State Points: 7



Week 13 stats: 22 of 33 for 237 yards, 2 TDs; 7 rushes for 36 yards (5.1 average), 1 TD in 66-3 win over Maryland.



Week 14 opponent: No game



McSorley finished the regular season on a tear, accounting for 10 TDs and no INTs in Penn State's last 3 games -- all blowout wins for the Nittany Lions. He had plenty of time to throw against Maryland, and he made the Terps pay, throwing all 3 of his TD passes before the game was 4 minutes into the second quarter.

RANK 10 Kurt Benkert - Virginia Points: 6 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 13 stats: 17 of 34 for 186 yards in 10-0 loss to Virginia Tech.



Week 14 opponent: No game



The numbers tell the story for Benkert -- he couldn't get much going against the Hokies and didn't have much to throw, although he did account for all but 5 of Virginia's yards in the game. UVa was shut out one week after it was scorching-hot in the first half against one of the top teams in the country (Miami). NFL clubs are still intrigued with the Cavaliers QB, but consistency isn't his strong suit right now.

Also receiving votes: Washington State's Luke Falk (5 points), Washington's Jake Browning (3 points), Georgia's Jake Fromm (2 points), Wyoming's Josh Allen (1 point), Oregon's Justin Herbert (1 point), Grambling State's DeVante Kincade (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

