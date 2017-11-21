College football QB Power Rankings: Rosen leapfrogs Darnold

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 13.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

This week, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen switch spots in the pecking order after their head-to-head battle in Week 12. There's some upheaval in the second half of our power rankings, with an ACC QB making his debut in the top 10.

RANK 1 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma Points: 49



Week 12 stats: 20 of 30 for 257 yards, 3 TDs in 41-3 win over Kansas.



Week 13 opponent: West Virginia



Mayfield had a fine performance on the field for Oklahoma in its win over Kansas, but the QB's obscene gesture from the sideline during the game has dominated the headlines for the past few days. Oklahoma disciplined him on Monday. We stick to on-field performance in this space, though. Mayfield leads the FBS in completion percentage (70.8), and yards per completion (16.38). He's second in passing yards (3,816) and TDs (34). There might be some NFL teams that have concerns about his size and/or maturity, but he's been the best and most consistent player at his position this season.

RANK 2 Lamar Jackson - Louisville Points: 41



Week 12 stats: 14 of 26 for 270 yards, 2 TDs; 12 rushes for 111 yards (9.3 average), 2 TDs in 56-10 win over Syracuse.



Week 13 opponent: Kentucky



Jackson was on fire against Syracuse, even though his receivers dropped several passes in wet and windy conditions. His 2 TD passes were perfectly placed, and he was on the money with the exception of a few throws vs. the Orange. He hasn't played his best in some of Louisville's biggest games of the year (losses to Clemson, N.C. State), but he's performed at a remarkable level in the second half of the season and leads the FBS with 414.5 yards per game.

RANK 3 Josh Rosen - UCLA 1 Points: 40



Week 12 stats: 32 of 52 for 421 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT in 28-23 loss to USC.



Week 13 opponent: Cal



His team came up short, but Rosen was clearly the better QB in his matchup with Sam Darnold on Saturday night. Rosen showed just about everything an NFL club would want to see in a passer against the Trojans. It was far from a perfect performance -- he had 2 costly turnovers -- and he needs to do a better job of protecting the ball, but he made a strong statement to anyone who had doubts about his talent.

RANK 4 Sam Darnold - USC 1 Points: 39



Week 12 stats: 17 of 28 for 264 yards, 1 INT; 1 rushing TD in 28-23 win over UCLA.



Week 13 opponent: On bye



Darnold wasn't awful vs. UCLA, but he was outshined by Josh Rosen in the most anticipated QB battle of the season. His turnover woes continued, and it was enough to drop him a spot in favor of Rosen this week, even though Darnold got the win Saturday. Darnold's regular season is over -- the Trojans have a bye to prepare for the Pac-12 championship game. Some people might look at his regular-season performance as disappointing, but a week ago, 5 out of 5 NFL personnel executives told NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah they preferred Darnold over Rosen, and 3 of them cited the "it" factor as one of Darnold's biggest positives. There's still plenty of love for the USC QB in the scouting community.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 26



Week 12 stats: 32 of 53 for 425 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs; 1 rushing TD in 45-40 loss to Kansas State.



Week 13 opponent: Kansas



Saturday's loss to K-State was one of the uglier outings we've seen from Rudolph. From holding onto the ball too long as pockets collapsed to misfiring on throws and turning the ball over, it was a rough afternoon for the senior QB. That said, he's put enough impressive games on tape to maintain his spot in the middle of the pack on this list, but he's moving in the wrong direction as the season winds down.

RANK 6 Riley Ferguson - Memphis Points: 17



Week 12 stats: 21 of 27 for 320 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 6 rushes for 29 yards (4.8 average) 3 TDs in 66-45 win over SMU.



Week 13 opponent: East Carolina



There wasn't much defense played when Memphis and SMU battled in Week 12, and Ferguson shined once again, showing off his arm and making plays with his legs. He matched his season total entering the game with a career-high 3 rushing TDs vs. the Mustangs. Ferguson can be streaky, but he checks the boxes from a size and arm-talent perspective.

RANK 7 Jarrett Stidham - Auburn Points: 16



Week 12 stats: 18 of 24 for 235 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in 42-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe.



Week 13 opponent: Alabama



Louisiana-Monroe was the warmup for the biggest game of Stidham's life to this point, and he wasn't exactly on his A game. He threw a pick in the first quarter and the Tigers had just a one-score lead at halftime. If he plays his best game Saturday in the Iron Bowl, he'll be by far the biggest riser on this list.

RANK 8 Drew Lock - Missouri 1 Points: 14



Week 12 stats: 10 of 25 for 235 yards, 3 TDs; 7 rushes for 37 yards (5.3 average) in 45-17 win over Vanderbilt.



Week 13 opponent: Arkansas



Lock's completion percentage took a bit of a hit vs. Vanderbilt, but he's still one of the hottest QBs in college football and his rise continues. He leads the FBS with 38 TD passes and is 3 away from breaking the SEC single-season record. Lock has all the tools NFL teams want to see in a QB.

RANK 9 Trace McSorley - Penn State 1 Points: 9



Week 12 stats: 24 of 36 for 325 yards, 3 TDs; 9 rushes for 46 yards (5.1 average), 1 TD in 56-44 win over Nebraska.



Week 13 opponent: Maryland



The Penn State offense got back to operating at full throttle against Nebraska, and McSorley has been sharp over the past two weeks after a 3-pick game in the team's loss to Michigan State. His second-quarter TD pass to Mike Gesicki was perfectly placed as the Nittany Lions pulled away against the Huskers.

RANK 10 Kurt Benkert - Virginia NR Points: 8



Week 12 stats: 28 of 37 for 384 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT in 44-28 loss to Miami.



Week 13 opponent: Virginia Tech



Benkert was smoking in the first half against the Hurricanes, completing 17 of 18 passes for 262 yards and 3 TDs. Sure, he cooled off in the second half (his pick-six really hurt), but it was still an impressive performance on the road against an undefeated team. He's given his stock a big boost this season

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): West Virginia's Will Grier (8).

Also receiving votes: Washington State's Luke Falk (7 points), Wyoming's Josh Allen (3 points), Washington's Jake Browning (2 points), Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald (2 points), West Virginia's Will Grier (2 points).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.