College football QB Power Rankings: Sam Darnold bounces back

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 7.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

This week, USC's Sam Darnold bounces back after hitting his lowest point to date in last week's QB Power Rankings, while the reigning Heisman Trophy winner slides into the middle of the pack following another disappointing performance in a loss to a conference foe.

RANK 1 Josh Rosen - UCLA Points: 46



Week 6 stats: On bye



Week 7 opponent: Arizona



Rosen and the Bruins didn't play over the weekend, and he still leads the FBS in passing yards with 2,135. Thanks to the bye week, he's had extra time to prepare for an Arizona defense that ranks 105th in passing yards allowed per game (256.6). If he can avoid the poor throw or two that seems to come back to bite him most weeks, Rosen shouldn't have much trouble maintaining his perch atop the rankings.

RANK 2 Sam Darnold - USC 3 Points: 38



Week 6 stats: 23 of 35 for 316 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, lost a fumble in 38-10 win over Oregon State.



Week 7 opponent: Utah



It was far from perfect -- he's now thrown as many picks (9) as he did all of last season -- but Darnold bounced back from the loss to Washington State, which was the worst outing of his career since taking over as the Trojans' starter last season. So, consider his rise in the rankings this week a bit of a course correction. Our panel has been high on Darnold pretty much all season. He was unlikely to stay in the middle of the pack for long.

RANK 3 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma 1 Points: 36 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 6 stats: 24 of 33 for 306 yards, 2 TDs; 11 rushes for 57 yards (5.2 average), TD in 38-31 loss to Iowa State



Week 7 opponent: Texas



Mayfield takes a very slight dip down the board after Oklahoma's stunning first loss of the season. He still has yet to throw a pick in 2017 and is the most efficient FBS QB (214.1), but he was sloppy at times against the Cyclones. He threw a bit behind his intended target (Marquise Brown) on a key third-down play as he tried to lead the Sooners back late in the fourth quarter and had a bad handoff exchange with RB Trey Sermon that resulted in a fumble, ending OU's first drive of the second half inside Iowa State's 5-yard line. A bounce-back opportunity awaits Mayfield and the Sooners on Saturday vs. the Longhorns.

RANK 4 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 35



Week 6 stats: On bye



Week 7 opponent: Baylor



Baylor is still searching for its first win and would love nothing more than to get it at Oklahoma State on Saturday, and the Bears have had Rudolph's number in the past. He's 0-3 against them in his career. However, the senior bounced back from his worst outing of the season (vs. TCU) with a strong performance against Texas Tech in his last outing. He should be well-prepared to keep rolling coming out of the bye week.

RANK 5 Lamar Jackson - Louisville 2 Points: 34



Week 6 stats: 26 of 47 for 354 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 19 rushes for 73 yards (3.8 average), 2 TDs in 39-25 loss to N.C. State.



Week 7 opponent: Boston College



Jackson is the biggest slider in this week's rankings after Louisville suffered its second conference loss in a row. The reigning Heisman winner just hasn't quite measured up to the two ranked teams he's faced this season (Clemson and N.C. State). Now, he's not moving in the right direction, but he also hasn't collapsed in these rankings. He'll meet two of the nation's top defensive players in the next two weeks (Boston College's Harold Landry and Florida State's Derwin James), and good showings against those programs could have him pushing back toward the top of this list.

RANK 6 Luke Falk - Washington State Points: 28



Week 6 stats: 24 of 42 for 282 yards, 3 TDs in 33-10 win over Oregon.



Week 7 opponent: California



Falk had a couple of perfectly placed TD passes in the second half vs. Oregon, helping WSU remain undefeated. Falk now leads the FBS in TD throws with 19, compared to just 2 INTs. He's strengthening his case for first-round consideration.

RANK 7 Trace McSorley - Penn State Points: 15



Week 6 stats: 25 of 34 for 245 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 rushing TD in 31-7 win over Northwestern.



Week 7 opponent: On bye



McSorley found himself in an unusual situation Saturday, as his star RB, Heisman front-runner Saquon Barkley, couldn't get anything going for much of the game vs. Northwestern. In fact, he had just 7 yards at halftime. McSorley was more than up to the task of keeping the Penn State offense on the move, though. He completed a school-record 15 consecutive passes vs. the Wildcats and gets to enjoy a bye week before a big game against Michigan.

RANK 8 Jake Browning - Washington Points: 14



Week 6 stats: 27 of 40 for 215 yards, 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD in 38-7 win over California.



Week 7 opponent: Arizona State



Browning admitted after the game that his first TD pass of the night vs. Cal -- an 11-yarder to Hunter Bryant -- was risky (it was nearly intercepted in the end zone), but, overall, he had another solid performance. He even showed off some nifty footwork on a 21-yard TD run as the undefeated Huskies cruised to victory. He should be able to keep it going against a porous ASU defense in Week 7.

RANK 9 Josh Allen - Wyoming Points: 10



Week 6 stats: On bye



Week 7 opponent: Utah State



Allen and the Cowboys had a chance to collect themselves during the week off after a rough start to the season. Allen's numbers through 5 games -- 77 of 139 (55 percent) for 877 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs -- aren't going to excite anyone, but there's no denying that his supporting cast has played a role in the disappointing production. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah still sees in Allen a skill set that rivals the top QBs in the NFL.

RANK 10 Will Grier - West Virginia NR Points: 5



Week 6 stats: 25 of 45 for 366 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT in 31-24 loss to TCU.



Week 7 opponent: Texas Tech



The Mountaineers are coming off a loss, but Grier still makes his debut in our top 10. The former Florida QB is off to a fantastic start with WVU, throwing for 300-plus yards in every game this season. Josh Rosen (19) and Luke Falk (17) are the only QBs who've thrown for more TD passes than Grier (16). Texas Tech's 123rd-ranked pass defense (299) is going to have its hands full trying to slow him down.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (10).

Also receiving votes: Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson (4 points), Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (3 points), N.C. State's Ryan Finley (2 points), TCU's Kenny Hill (2 points), Virginia's Kurt Benkert (1 point), Texas A&M's Kellen Mond (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

