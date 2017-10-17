College football QB Power Rankings: Darnold returns to the top

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 8.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

There's big movement in this edition of the top 10, following a wild Week 7 in college football. Sam Darnold returns to the No. 1 spot after leading USC to a comeback win, while two other Pac-12 stars -- Josh Rosen and Luke Falk -- are trending in the opposite direction. There's also one newcomer to the top 10 this week, although he's certainly no stranger to Big Ten fans.

Note: Click through the tabs above to see rankings for previous weeks.

RANK 1 Sam Darnold - USC 1 Points: 46



Week 7 stats: 27 of 50 for 358 yards, 3 TDs, 3 lost fumbles in 28-27 win over Utah.



Week 8 opponent: Notre Dame



Darnold is back at the top of these rankings after a two-week absence (he fell after the Trojans' loss to Washington State). He helped USC dig a hold for themselves against Utah on Saturday with the fumbles, but he responded by carrying his squad to victory in the second half. As NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote after the game, Darnold is at his best when the odds are stacked against him. Scouts like that ... a lot.

RANK 2 Lamar Jackson - Louisville 3 Points: 40



Week 7 stats: 19 of 39 for 332 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 22 rushes for 180 yards (8.2 average), 3 TDs in 45-42 loss to Boston College.



Week 8 opponent: Florida State



Jackson accounted for 512 yards and 5 TDs, but it still wasn't enough for Louisville and its weak defense to get a homecoming win against Boston College. Now, Jackson still needs to become a more consistent passer. However, our voting panel isn't going to punish the reigning Heisman winner for some of the sins of his supporting cast, which is why he gets a bump this week.

RANK 3 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma Points: 38



Week 7 stats: 17 of 27 for 302 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in 29-24 win over Texas.



Week 8 opponent: Kansas State



Mayfield helped the Sooners bounce back from their stunning loss to Iowa State, and he even got Mike Vick's attention as he led OU to a win over Texas. He remains the FBS leader in completion percentage (72.7), and figures to keep rolling against Kansas State, a defense he's feasted on in each of the past two seasons.

RANK 4 Josh Rosen - UCLA 3 Points: 36



Week 7 stats: 20 of 34 for 219 yards, 3 INTs in 47-30 loss to Arizona.



Week 8 opponent: Oregon



We all know Rosen has great talent, but his TD-INT ratio of 8-8 in his last 4 games (UCLA went 1-3 over that stretch) isn't going to excite anyone. He still has some sloppy moments each week, and he was especially careless with the ball against Arizona. It's hard to imagine him sliding much lower on this list, though, because of that talent.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State 1 Points: 35



Week 7 stats: 19 of 31 for 459 yards, 3 TDs; 1 rushing TD in 59-16 win over Baylor.



Week 8 opponent: Texas



Rudolph receives the same point total from our experts that he did a week ago, but he moves down a spot as a result of Lamar Jackson's big leap. Now, Rudolph certainly do anything to deserve a downgrade against Baylor. His work for the day was done by early in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. He has road tests coming up against Texas and West Virginia before coming back home to face Oklahoma. This stretch will tell us a lot about where he belongs in the pecking order.

RANK 6 Trace McSorley - Penn State 1 Points: 18



Week 7 stats: On bye



Week 8 opponent: Michigan



Last we saw McSorley, he was stepping up to keep the Penn State offense on the move on a day when his backfield mate Saquon Barkley, the Heisman front-runner, had been bottled up for much of the game. Will he face a similar situation against Michigan? The Wolverines defense is the stingiest in the FBs, allowing just 224 yards per game.

RANK 7 Will Grier - West Virginia 3 Points: 11



Week 7 stats: 32 of 41 for 352 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT in 46-35 win over Texas Tech.



Week 8 opponent: Baylor



Another game brought another collection of huge numbers for Grier, who is rising in our top 10 for the second week in a row. He's tied for the FBS lead with 21 TD passes, and now he gets to face a Baylor defense that was just shredded by Mason Rudolph.

RANK 8 Luke Falk - Washington State 2 Points: 10



Week 7 stats: 28 of 43 for 286 yards, 5 INTs in 37-3 loss to California.



Week 8 opponent: Colorado



Falk's going to want to go ahead and burn the tape from last week's game. It was ugly, and out of character for him. He had thrown just 2 picks in the first 6 games before unraveling against Cal. The first-round buzz will die down for him now, but he could build it back up by the end of the season.

RANK 9 Josh Allen - Wyoming Points: 9



Week 7 stats: 18 of 26 for 208 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 16 rushes for 36 yards (2.3 average), 1 TD in 28-23 win over Utah State.



Week 8 opponent: Boise State



Saturday's game against Boise State will provide Allen with one of his tougher non-Power-Five tests of the season. He'll be on the road against a Broncos team that just shut down a ranked San Diego State squad, which features a Heisman candidate in RB Rashaad Penny. Allen could remind everyone of why he received so much offseason hype with a big-time performance in Week 8.

RANK 10 J.T. Barrett - Ohio State NR Points: 7



Week 7 stats: 27 of 33 for 325 yards, 5 TDs; 10 rushes for 48 yards (4.8 average), 2 TDs in 56-14 win over Nebraska.



Week 8 opponent: On bye



Welcome to the top 10, J.T. Barrett. The senior got off to a slow start this season, but he's been razor sharp in the last 5 games, going 98 of 136 (72 percent) for 18 TDs and zero INTs. He's now tied for the FBS lead with 21 TD passes. He's not been included in the conversation when it comes to CFB's top QB prospects, but there's no denying he's on a sensational run heading into the Buckeyes' bye week.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Washington's Jake Browning (8).

Also receiving votes: Virginia's Kurt Benkert (4 points), Washington's Jake Browning (4 points), Memphis' Riley Ferguson (4 points), Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (4 points), Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson (2 points), Arizona's Khalil Tate (2 points), Syracuse's Eric Dungey (1 point), Western Kentucky's Mike White (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

