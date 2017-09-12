College football QB Power Rankings for Week 3: Rosen No. 1

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 3.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

The order for the top 3 is the same as it was a week ago, but there's plenty of movement in the top 10 once you get past Josh Rosen, Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold. There's one player who makes his debut in the top 10 this week -- Oregon's Justin Herbert -- giving the Pac-12 the most reps in the top 10 of any conference, by far, with 5. No other league has more than 2.

RANK 1 Josh Rosen - UCLA Points: 48



Week 2 stats: 22 of 25 for 329 yards, 5 TDs in 56-23 win over Hawaii.



Week 3 opponent: Memphis



Rosen picked up where he left off after his stunning comeback against Texas A&M in Week 1. He torched Hawaii, becoming the first Pac-12 QB in the last 20 years to complete 85 percent of his passes and throw for 5 or more TDs and 300 yards in a game. His first road game of the season comes against Memphis, which has had plenty of time to prepare for him (the Tigers haven't played since Aug. 31 as their Week 2 game was postponed due to Hurricane Irma).

RANK 2 Lamar Jackson - Louisville Points: 45



Week 2 stats: 25 of 39 for 393 yards, 3 TDs; 19 carries for 132 yards, 3 TDs in 47-35 win over North Carolina.



Week 3 opponent: Clemson



Another week brought another round of video-game numbers for Jackson, who now has 2 of 3 seasons since 2000 in which a player accounted for 1,000 yards of offense through his team's first 2 games. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner will get a chance to show what he can do against one of the game's most talented defenses on Saturday night when the Cardinals host Clemson.

RANK 3 Sam Darnold - USC Points: 37



Week 2 stats: 21 of 26 for 316 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs in 42-24 win over Stanford.



Week 3 opponent: Texas



Darnold opened the game against Stanford by completing his first 11 passes before he started mixing in some bad (two picks) with the good. He was sharper than he was in Week 1, but has thrown as many picks (4) as TDs (4) through 2 games. He faces a Texas defense that has done a Jekyll-and-Hyde act to open the season -- allowing 51 points to Maryland in the opener before shutting out San Jose State last week -- as the Trojans and Longhorns will meet for the first time since the epic national championship game to close out the 2005 season.

RANK 4 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma 1 Points: 33



Week 2 stats: 27 of 35 for 386 yards, 3 TDs in 31-16 win over Ohio State.



Week 3 opponent: Tulane



He's on fire! Mayfield sizzled in the second half of Oklahoma's win over the Buckeyes. He threw all 3 of his TD passes after the 2:30 mark in the third quarter, the first of which gave OU the lead for the first time. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah broke down his performance Saturday, and the main takeaway from the game was to discount Mayfield's NFL potential at your own risk. The good times should continue to roll for him against Tulane.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State 1 Points: 27



Week 2 stats: 25 of 38 for 335 yards, 3 TDs, 1 rushing TD in 44-7 win over South Alabama.



Week 3 opponent: Pittsburgh



Rudolph slides down a spot, but that's a testament to Baker Mayfield's stellar play against one of the most talented teams in college football more than it's a statement about Rudolph's performance. He did all of his damage vs. South Alabama before the end of the third quarter, as Mike Gundy pulled him with the game well in hand. The competition gets tougher moving forward with Pitt and TCU in the next two weeks.

RANK 6 Josh Allen - Wyoming 1 Points: 18



Week 2 stats: 22 of 32 for 328 yards, 2 TDs in 27-0 win over Gardner-Webb.



Week 3 opponent: Oregon



Allen bounced back in a rout of FCS team Gardner-Webb after a disappointing season opener against Iowa. Let's see if he can build some momentum this week against a much more formidable opponent. The Cowboys will host a Power Five team in Oregon, and Allen has a TD-INT ratio of 1-7 in his 2 career games against P5 teams.

RANK 7 Jake Browning - Washington NR Points: 13



Week 2 stats: 22 of 26 for 259 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries for 50 yards, TD in 63-7 win over Montana.



Week 3 opponent: Fresno State



Browning returns to the top 10 this week after bowing out following a shaky debut against Rutgers (he opened the season at No. 8 in the Power Rankings). It looked like things might get dicey for UW early on against Montana, as Browning threw a pick-six on a tipped ball that tied the game at 7, but the Huskies cruised as the Grizzlies didn't score again. Browning will get one more tune-up on Saturday against Fresno State before Pac-12 play begins with a trip to Colorado.

RANK 8 Luke Falk - Washington State 2 Points: 12



Week 2 stats: 24 of 34 for 193 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT in 47-44 win over Boise State.



Week 3 opponent: Oregon State



On the same night he became Washington State's all-time leader in passing yards, Falk found himself watching from the sideline as Tyler Hilinski replaced him down the stretch of the Cougars' overtime win. Head coach Mike Leach said on Monday that Falk was held out "for precautionary reasons -- for reasons of our own that we're certainly not going to share with you" but dismissed any notion of a QB controversy, naming Falk the starter for Saturday's game against Oregon State, per The Spokesman-Review. The Beavers might be tailor-made for a Falk bounce-back game -- they're allowing 46 points per game.

RANK 9 Justin Herbert - Oregon NR Points: 11



Week 2 stats: 25 of 33 for 365 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 5 carries for 31 yards in 42-35 win over Nebraska.



Week 3 opponent: Wyoming



Herbert has great size and can make big-boy throws. He won't be eligible for the draft until 2019, at the earliest, but he's already gaining the attention of scouts, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to Saturday's Oregon-Wyoming game. They won't be on the field at the same time, of course, but Herbert will get a chance to build on his impressive outing against the Huskers with a showcase vs. Josh Allen, who's 3 spots ahead of him in our Power Rankings.

RANK 10 Shea Patterson - Ole Miss 1 Points: 6



Week 2 stats: 32 of 43 for 489 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT in 45-23 win over UT-Martin.



Week 3 opponent: California



Patterson ended up with some huge numbers on Saturday against UT-Martin (he set the Ole Miss single-game passing record), but the biggest surprise from the game was how close it was at one point. UT-Martin led late in the second quarter before the Rebels pulled away in the second half. Patterson made a very ill-advised throw late in the first quarter, resulting in a pick that led to more points for UT-Martin. He admitted after the game that he didn't start out like he wanted to against the Skyhawks. He'll get his first test against a Power 5 team this season on Saturday when Ole Miss visits Cal.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Missouri's Drew Lock (8), Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (10)

Also receiving votes: Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald (5 points), Penn State's Trace McSorley (5 points), South Carolina's Jake Bentley (3 points), Georgia's Jake Fromm (3 points), Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson (3 points), Duke's Daniel Jones (2 points), Alabama's Jalen Hurts (1 point), Western Kentucky's Mike White (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

