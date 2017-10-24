College Football QB Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson rises to top

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 9.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

This week, for the first time all season, a player other than Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen holds the top spot in our rankings, with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Lamar Jackson, vaulting into the No. 1 slot. Darnold slides toward the middle of the pack, while a QB from outside the Power Five conferences makes his debut in the top 10.

RANK 1 Lamar Jackson - Louisville 1 Points: 43



Week 8 stats: 13 of 21 for 156 yards, TD; 23 rushes for 178 yards (7.7 average) in 31-28 win over Florida State.



Week 9 opponent: Wake Forest



For the first time this season, Jackson has reached the highest spot in our rankings. He continues to shred defenses as a runner, and he's improved as a passer this season (completion percentage of 60, which is a 4-point improvement from 2016) despite having a receiving corps that has let him down at times with drops. He's certainly not perfect, but he's rebounded in impressive fashion after it looked like he was heading in the wrong direction coming off a loss to N.C. State a couple weeks ago.

RANK 2 Josh Rosen - UCLA 2 Points: 42



Week 8 stats: 21 of 36 for 266 yards, 2 TDs in 31-14 win over Oregon.



Week 9 opponent: Washington



Rosen bounced back against Oregon after a 3-INT performance in a loss to Arizona a week earlier. We know the talent and production is there for Rosen, but consistency is an area where he can improve. Starting a winning streak against Washington would be a great place to start. The Huskies have the third-stingiest scoring defense in the FBS (10.6 points per game) and are no doubt hungry to get back on track, as they were on a bye last week following a loss to Arizona State. A strong performance against UW could lift Rosen back to the top of this list.

RANK 3 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma Points: 41



Week 8 stats: 32 of 41 for 410 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 rushes for 69 yards, 2 TDs in win 42-35 win over Kansas State.



Week 9 opponent: Texas Tech



Mayfield is third on this list for the third week in a row, but his 41 points are the most he's received in a single week this season. He started the season at No. 7 in our rankings, and now he's well within striking distance of the top spot. It speaks to his outstanding play, which continued against Kansas State, as he led the Sooners back from an 11-point halftime deficit (his lone pick wasn't his fault). Now, he gets a shot to play against him former team -- he lit up Texas Tech for a career-high 7 TD passes last season.

RANK 4 Sam Darnold - USC 3 Points: 38



Week 8 stats: 20 of 28 for 229 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in 49-14 loss to Notre Dame.



Week 9 opponent: Arizona State



No one should put USC's blowout loss to ND on Darnold -- the porous Trojans defense and offensive line are the bigger culprits -- but there's no denying he's not playing up to the high standard that he set last season. His turnover woes continue, and now he needs to bounce back on the road against a hot Arizona State team that just shut down Washington (ranked No. 5 at the time) and Utah in consecutive weeks.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 28



Week 8 stats: 25 of 38 for 282 yards in 13-10 win over Texas.



Week 9 opponent: West Virginia



The Texas pass rush was able to keep Rudolph from establishing a rhythm on Saturday, and he was held without a TD pass for the first time all season. It was an unusual outing for the prolific QB, and he admitted after the game that he was dealing with a minor injury. So, that's something to keep an eye on. He leads the FBS in passing yards with 2,650, but this is a big week for him. He'll share the stage with West Virginia's Will Grier, and the Mountaineers rank 111th out of 129 FBS teams in total defense. If he can't outshine Grier, he could find himself sliding toward the bottom of the top 10 on this list.

RANK 6 Trace McSorley - Penn State Points: 21



Week 8 stats: 17 of 26 for 282 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 11 rushes for 76 yards (6.9 average), 3 TDs in 42-13 win over Michigan.



Week 9 opponent: Ohio State



He's being overshadowed by his teammate, Heisman front-runner Saquon Barkley, but McSorley continues to play winning football, and Saturday was one of his most impressive outings yet. He made plays all over the field against a Michigan team that entered the game with the FBS' top-ranked defense. Another big test awaits, though, with Ohio State and its highly talented defensive front set to host the Nittany Lions.

RANK 7 Will Grier - West Virginia Points: 18



Week 8 stats: 26 of 37 for 375 yards, 5 TDs in 38-36 win over Baylor.



Week 9 opponent: Oklahoma State



Baylor coach Matt Rhule described Grier's play on Saturday as "sensational" and we can't disagree. He leads the FBS with 26 TD passes after throwing for 5 scores against the Bears. He's thrown for 300-plus yards in every game this season. If he outduels Mason Rudolph on Saturday, look out.

RANK 8 Luke Falk - Washington State Points: 10



Week 8 stats: 17 of 34 for 197 yards, 3 TDs; 9 rushes for 41 yards (4.6 average) in 28-0 win over Colorado.



Week 9 opponent: Arizona



Falk and Wazzu bounced back from a disastrous outing against Cal by shutting out Colorado on a rainy night. The pocket passer is not exactly fleet of foot, but he took advantage of some openings to run on Saturday night, rushing for a career-best 41 yards against the Buffaloes. His 5-INT performance against Cal was a big setback, though, and it's going to take a quality showing against a rising Arizona team to make him a riser on this list.

RANK 9 Josh Allen - Wyoming Points: 8 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 8 stats: 12 of 27 for 131 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 18 rushes for 62 yards (3.4 average), TD in 24-14 loss to Boise State.



Week 9 opponent: New Mexico



It was another week of unimpressive production for Allen, although he did make a very nice throw on the move for his TD pass vs. Boise State (he accounted for both of the Cowboys' TDs in the game). His decision making has to improve, but NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah still views him as the most talented QB in the game.

RANK 10 Riley Ferguson - Memphis NR Points: 7



Week 8 stats: 33 of 53 for 471 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in 42-38 win over Houston.



Week 9 opponent: Tulane



Ferguson makes his debut in the top 10 after leading the Tigers back from a 17-point second-half deficit against Houston in Week 8 (Memphis scored all 42 of its points in the second-half). No one should be surprised to see him here, though. He ranks 11th in the FBS with 2,285 passing yards and is tied for sixth with 20 TD passes. He also outdueled Josh Rosen in a win over UCLA last month.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (10).

Also receiving votes: Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (6 points), Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (5 points), TCU's Kenny Hill (3 points), Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson (3 points), Western Kentucky's Mike White (2 points), Missouri's Drew Lock (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

