College Football QB Power Rankings: Baker Mayfield rises to top

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 11.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

There's a new No. 1 in our rankings this week -- Baker Mayfield rises to the top of the list for the first time this season after leading Oklahoma to a big win in a rivalry game. There's some major movement in the second half of our top 10, as well.

RANK 1 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma 1 Points: 48



Week 10 stats: 24 of 36 for 598 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 1 rushing TD in 62-52 win over Oklahoma State.



Week 11 opponent: TCU



Mayfield is pulling skeptics onboard his bandwagon each week. He started out at No. 7 on this list heading into Week 1, and he's risen all the way to the top, shredding defenses and showing the kind of deep-ball accuracy that evaluators weren't sure he possessed coming into 2017. He wasn't perfect on Saturday against Oklahoma State, staring down his receiver on the first of his 2 INTs, but he made plenty of impressive throws in the game.

RANK 2 Lamar Jackson - Louisville 1 Points: 47



Week 10 stats: On bye



Week 11 opponent: Virginia



Jackson has 1 point more than he did a week ago in these rankings, but he drops one spot thanks to Mayfield's surge. Make no mistake, though -- Jackson is playing at an extremely high level despite a receiving corps that has let him down at times. The reigning Heisman winner leads the FBS with 3,837 total yards (430 more than Mayfield has produced).

RANK 3 Sam Darnold - USC Points: 39



Week 10 stats: 20 of 26 for 311 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in 49-35 win over Arizona.



Week 11 opponent: Colorado



Darnold called his first-quarter INT in the end zone vs. Arizona one of the worst mistakes he's ever made on a football field. There's no doubt it was a bad throw, but he bounced back from it and made some beautiful passes against the Wildcats. If he's going to have any hope of getting back to where he started on this list at the outset of the season -- the No. 1 spot -- he's going to have to cut down on the mistakes.

RANK 4 Josh Rosen - UCLA Points: 28



Week 10 stats: Did not play in 48-17 loss to Utah.



Week 11 opponent: Arizona State



Rosen didn't travel with the Bruins on their trip to Utah due to a concussion. Head coach Jim Mora has said there's a chance the QB will return this week against ASU. It's been another trying season for the QB, and it would be nice for him to establish a little momentum with a good showing against the Sun Devils, if he can play, going into his matchup against Sam Darnold and USC on Nov. 18.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 27



Week 10 stats: 28 of 54 for 448 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs in 62-52 loss to Oklahoma.



Week 11 opponent: Iowa State



Rudolph did enough to give his team a chance to win on Saturday. However, he was outshined by Mayfield and was haunted by an INT he threw on a pass to the end zone. No QB has thrown for more yards than Rudolph this season (3,314), but he remains wedged in the middle of the pack on this list. NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote after Saturday's game that Rudolph lacks that "dynamic" element we see in QBs like Mayfield.

RANK 6 Riley Ferguson - Memphis 3 Points: 17



Week 10 stats: 27 of 39 for 298 yards, 4 TDs in 41-14 win over Tulsa.



Week 11 opponent: SMU



Ferguson keeps on rolling. The Tigers QB has thrown 3 or more TD passes in 4 of his last 5 games, and he topped UCLA's Josh Rosen when the two teams met early this season. He's the only player in our top 10 from outside the Power Five conferences, but don't sleep on him. He has the physical traits and upside to intrigue NFL teams.

RANK 7 Will Grier - West Virginia Points: 15



Week 10 stats: 20 of 25 for 316 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in 20-16 win over Iowa State.



Week 11 opponent: Kansas State



Grier rebounded from his 4-INT performance against Oklahoma State a week earlier. His one pick against Iowa State wasn't on him, as the Cyclones' De'Andre Payne took the ball away from WVU receiver David Sills on the play. Grier remains one of the most productive passers in college football, and improving on his deep-ball accuracy would take his game to a whole new level.

RANK 8 Khalil Tate - Arizona 2 Points: 13



Week 10 stats: 14 of 31 for 146 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 26 rushes for 161 yards (6.2 average), 1 TD in 49-35 loss to USC.



Week 11 opponent: Oregon State



The Trojans snapped Arizona's 4-game winning streak, but Tate continues to run all over Pac-12 competition. No one has more rushing yards than him since Oct. 1 (1,001). Tate received just a few points more from our experts than he did last week, but it was enough to move up a couple spots with a couple Big Ten QBs (J.T. Barrett and Trace McSorley) taking a big step in the wrong direction.

RANK 9 Trace McSorley - Penn State 3 Points: 12



Week 10 stats: 26 of 47 for 381 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs in 27-24 loss to Michigan State.



Week 11 opponent: Rutgers



It was a long day for McSorley on Saturday. He threw for a lot of yards -- a season-high 381 -- but he also threw a season-high 3 picks to the Spartans in a game that was delayed 3 1/2 hours by weather as Penn State lost for the second straight week. There was a lot on McSorley's shoulders with Heisman contender Saquon Barkley bottled up for most of the day, and he just made too many mistakes on a wet field in a close game. He'll try to bounce back against a Rutgers team that is performing better of late, winning 3 of its last 4 games.

RANK 10 Jarrett Stidham - Auburn NR Points: 10



Week 10 stats: 20 of 27 for 268 yards, 3 TDs in 42-27 win over Texas A&M.



Week 11 opponent: Georgia



Stidham reminded everyone of why he was getting so much buzz as a potential breakout star before the season, slicing up the Texas A&M defense in Week 10. There's no denying he has the arm talent to rise up this list, and he will if he stays hot against stingy Georgia, which is allowing 11.7 points per game (third-fewest in the FBS).

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (8).

Also receiving votes: Wyoming's Josh Allen (6 points), Missouri's Drew Lock (5 points), Washington State's Luke Falk (4 points), Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (2 points), N.C. State's Ryan Finley (1 point), Mississippi State's Nick Fitzgerald (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

