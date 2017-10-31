College football QB Power Rankings: Lamar Jackson still on top

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 10.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

There's movement at the top and bottom of the top 10 this week. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, two mainstays in our top 10, are moving up in the rankings, while another, Josh Rosen, slips toward the middle of the pack. Luke Falk, who was in our top 10 for the first 9 weeks of the the season, falls completely out of the rankings after being benched for the second time this season, and sophomore sensation Khalil Tate makes his first appearance in this space.

Note: Click through the tabs above to see rankings for previous weeks.

RANK 1 Lamar Jackson - Louisville Points: 46



Week 9 stats: 27 of 44 for 330 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 27 rushes for 161 yards (6.0 average), 3 TDs in 42-32 loss to Wake Forest.



Week 10 opponent: On bye



Louisville limps into its bye week after going 1-3 in October, but it's not Jackson's fault. He continues to play at a ridiculous level, carrying the Cardinals' offense (he accounted for nearly 94 percent of the team's yards on Saturday), and his numbers would be even better with a more reliable supporting cast. There were at least two would-be TD passes dropped by UL receivers against Wake Forest. He leads the FBS with an average of 426.3 yards per game. That's a better output than 81 FBS teams are producing.

RANK 2 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma 1 Points: 42 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 9 stats: 22 of 34 for 281 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT; 6 rushes for 20 yards (3.3 average), 1 TD in win 49-27 win over Texas Tech.



Week 10 opponent: Oklahoma State



Mayfield lit up his former team for 5 TDs with the kind of performance we've come to expect from the Sooners QB. Now, he gets a chance a to go head to head against Mason Rudolph in a matchup of the two of the game's top signal-callers. Mayfield's been on the brink of taking the No. 1 spot in these rankings for a couple weeks now. The stage on Saturday, in a rivalry game, offers him a great opportunity to make his case for the top of the list.

RANK 3 Sam Darnold - USC 1 Points: 41



Week 9 stats: 19 of 35 for 266 yards, 3 TDs in 48-17 win over Arizona State.



Week 10 opponent: Arizona



Darnold didn't have an awful outing the week prior against Notre Dame, so his impressive performance against ASU was more of a mini-rebound than a full-blown bounce-back game. There were flashes of brilliance from him on Saturday, including his first TD pass (a beautiful throw to Deontay Burnett in the end zone).

RANK 4 Josh Rosen - UCLA 2 Points: 32 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 9 stats: 12 of 21 for 93 yards, 1 TD in 44-23 loss to Washington.



Week 10 opponent: Utah



Rosen slips in the rankings this week after exiting in the third quarter of the loss to Washington with unspecified injuries. He was unable to get much going for the Bruins offensively before departing, as UCLA punted on 5 consecutive drives against a tough UW defense before he left the game. It's not known as of this writing if he'll play Friday vs. Utah.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 31



Week 9 stats: 20 of 34 for 216 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 1 rushing TD in 50-39 win over West Virginia.



Week 10 opponent: Oklahoma



It wasn't his finest performance (he threw a pick-six late in the third quarter), but Rudolph holds serve in the top 10 this week. The pick was an example of how he can break down when forced to maneuver in the pocket. This is his third straight week in the fifth spot on our list, but a statement game against Baker Mayfield and rival Oklahoma could give him the positive momentum he needs to threaten for one of the top few spots in our top 10.

RANK 6 Trace McSorley - Penn State Points: 17



Week 9 stats: 17 of 29 for 192 yards, 2 TDs; 13 rushes for 49 yards (3.8 average), 1 TD in 39-38 loss to Ohio State.



Week 10 opponent: Michigan State



McSorley showed great toughness on Saturday, bouncing back from some big hits and hanging in the pocket against a swarming Ohio State pass rush, but he wasn't able to make enough plays late in the game. He's going to need more help from his blockers if he's going to play to his potential.

RANK 7 Will Grier - West Virginia Points: 13 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 9 stats: 20 of 42 for 285 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs in 50-39 loss to Oklahoma State.



Week 10 opponent: Iowa State



Grier took a step in the wrong direction in Week 9, as he made some poor decisions on a 4-pick day against Oklahoma State. He's going to have to be more careful with the ball to keep a spot in the top 10. Now, he's still tied for the FBS lead with 28 TD passes, but it's not going to get any easier for him against a red-hot Iowa State team that's allowing 6.6 points per game in its last three outings.

RANK 8 J.T. Barrett - Ohio State NR Points: 12



Week 9 stats: 33 of 39 for 328 yards, 4 TDs; 17 rushes for 95 yards (5.6 average) in 39-38 win over Penn State.



Week 10 opponent: Iowa



Barrett returns to the top 10 this week after leading Ohio State to an unforgettable comeback against Penn State. OSU faced a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit, but Barrett went 13 of 13 for 170 yards and 3 TDs in the final quarter before icing the game with a run for a first down in the final seconds. He now has a sterling TD-INT ratio of 25-1. He has his doubters when it comes to his NFL potential, but he's earned a spot on this list.

RANK 9 Riley Ferguson - Memphis 1 Points: 11



Week 9 stats: 18 of 31 for 298 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 4 rushes for 18 yards, 2 TDs in 56-26 win over Tulane.



Week 10 opponent: Tulsa



Ferguson helped Memphis quickly put away Tulane (it was 35-0 early in the second quarter), and accounted for 5 TDs in the win. He's a streaky passer, but few are more productive, as he ranks in the top 10 among FBS QBs in passing yards (2,583) and TDs (23). He should keep rolling against 2-7 Tulsa.

RANK 10 Khalil Tate - Arizona NR Points: 10



Week 9 stats: 10 of 17 for 275 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 13 rushes for 146 yards (11.2 average), 1 TD in 58-37 win over Washington State.



Week 10 opponent: USC



Tate has taken college football by storm in the past month. Since he took over as the Wildcats' QB1, they're 4-0 and he's rushed for 840 yards. He's also completing 68.7 percent of his passes. Now, he gets to go head-to-head against Sam Darnold. That's going to be fun to watch.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Washington State's Luke Falk (8), Wyoming's Josh Allen (9).

Also receiving votes: Wyoming's Josh Allen (8 points), Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (5 points), N.C. State's Ryan Finley (3 points), Western Kentucky's Mike White (3 points), Missouri's Drew Lock (2 points), TCU's Kenny Hill (1 point), Virginia Tech's Josh Jackson (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

