College football QB Power Rankings: Baker Mayfield still on top

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football given the excitement about the talent at the position, we'll be tracking the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings, continuing this week with our top 10 heading into Week 12.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

This week, the top 6 QBs remain static, but there's movement in the second half of our top 10, with two SEC signal-callers making a push up the board.

Note: Click through the tabs above to see rankings for previous weeks.

RANK 1 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma Points: 49



Week 11 stats: 18 of 27 for 333 yards, 3 TDs; 11 rushes for 50 yards (4.5 average) in 38-20 win over TCU.



Week 12 opponent: Kansas



Mayfield was nearly a unanimous choice for the top spot by our experts. He lit up one of the nation's top defenses last week, and NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who attended the game, left thinking Mayfield was worthy of a first-round pick. He should stay hot against Kansas, which is ranked 127th out of 129 FBS team in scoring defense (42.2 points per game).

RANK 2 Lamar Jackson - Louisville Points: 43 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 11 stats: 15 of 26 for 195 yards, 3 TDs; 15 rushes for 147 yards (9.8 average), 1 TD in 38-21 win over Virginia.



Week 12 opponent: Syracuse



Jackson made history on Saturday, becoming the first player in NCAA history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. He lit up the Virginia defense through the air and on the ground on his way to 342 yards and 4 TDs. Jackson is having a sensational season, even though his receivers and defense have let him down at times. He might be discounted in the Heisman race because of his team's struggles, but he won't go underappreciated here.

RANK 3 Sam Darnold - USC Points: 42



Week 11 stats: 21 of 34 for 329 yards, 2 TDs; 3 rushes for 31 yards (10.3 average), 1 TD in 38-24 win over Colorado.



Week 12 opponent: UCLA



Darnold was running it and throwing it around the yard against the Buffs, making plays with his arm and legs. It was one of his better outings this season, and he remains within striking distance of the top spot on this list heading into USC's final regular-season game. His numbers aren't as gaudy as most of the others on this list, but our panel remains enamored with the overall package of athletic traits and intangibles that Darnold offers.

RANK 4 Josh Rosen - UCLA Points: 34



Week 11 stats: 25 of 45 for 381 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 4 rushes for 13 yards (3.3 average), 1 TD in 44-37 win over Arizona State.



Week 12 opponent: USC



Rosen returned after missing the previous game with a concussion and it took him a while to find a rhythm vs. Arizona State. He came through when UCLA needed it, though, throwing a pretty 22-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter that turned out to be the game winner. He ended up with a bloody nose in the game, but wasn't sacked, showing off his toughness and mobility. It sets the stage for his head-to-head showdown with Sam Darnold in Week 12.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 28



Week 11 stats: 25 of 31 for 376 yards, 3 TDs in 49-42 win over Iowa State.



Week 12 opponent: Kansas State



The win over Iowa State was one of Rudolph's most impressive outings of the season. On a day when his top target, James Washington, was held to one catch, Rudolph led a fourth-quarter rally, going 9-of-12 with 2 TDs in the period, to stave off a tough Cyclones team. He still holds onto the ball for too long at times and isn't as dynamic as some of the QBs on this list, but he continues to look like an NFL starter.

RANK 6 Riley Ferguson - Memphis Points: 15 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 11 stats: On bye



Week 12 opponent: SMU



The lone non-Power-Five QB on this list has the size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and arm talent to excite NFL teams. Ferguson is one of the most productive QBs in the FBS (320 yards per game, 27 TD passes) and has proven himself against Power 5 competition -- he threw 6 TD passes vs. UCLA earlier this season. Memphis will need him to stay hot against a SMU team that features a potent offense.

RANK 7 Jarrett Stidham - Auburn 3 Points: 14



Week 11 stats: 16 of 23 for 214 yards, 3 TDs; 1 rushing TD in 40-17 win over Georgia.



Week 12 opponent: Louisiana-Monroe



Stidham is rising for the second straight week on this list after helping Auburn dominate the No. 1 team in the CFP rankings. He's one of the most accurate passers in college football (67 percent completion rate), and he's taking great care of the ball (1 INT in his last 7 games). His stock is rising now, and it could soon be soaring -- Auburn hosts Alabama to close out the regular season on Nov. 25.

RANK 8 Will Grier - West Virginia 1 Points: 12 (awarded tiebreaker point)



Week 11 stats: 27 of 46 for 372 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs in 28-23 win over Kansas State.



Week 12 opponent: Texas



Grier continues to make highlight-reel-worthy throws on a weekly basis, but he needs to cut down on the mistakes if he's going to rise from the second half of our top 10. He's thrown a pick in 8 of 10 games this season, and he's thrown 7 INTs in the last 3 games. It will be interesting to see how he fares against a Texas defense that did a good job of limiting Mason Rudolph last month.

RANK 9 Drew Lock - Missouri NR Points: 11



Week 11 stats: 13 of 28 for 217 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT in 50-17 win over Tennessee.



Week 12 opponent: Vanderbilt



This might be surprising news to some people, but Lock leads the FBS in TD passes with 35. The buzz for the QB died down during Mizzou's 5-game losing streak earlier this season, but it's back now that the Tigers have won 4 straight. He has a TD-INT ratio of 18-3 during that stretch. Don't sleep on this guy.

RANK 10 Trace McSorley - Penn State 1 Points: 7



Week 11 stats: 16 of 21 for 214 yards, 2 TDs; 13 rushes for 44 yards (3.4 average), TD in 35-6 win over Rutgers.



Week 12 opponent: Nebraska



McSorley drops a spot this week, but he bounced back nicely from a 3-pick game against Michigan State, slicing up the Rutgers defense on a day when Saquon Barkley was mostly held in check. McSorley actually led PSU in passing and rushing. A strong finish to the season could have trending back toward the middle of the pack in these rankings.

Dropped out of top 10 (previous ranking): Arizona's Khalil Tate (8).

Also receiving votes: Washington State's Luke Falk (6 points), Arizona's Khalil Tate (6 points), Virginia's Kurt Benkert (4 points), Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (3 points), Wyoming's Josh Allen (2 points).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

