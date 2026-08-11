Chargers OC Mike McDaniel plans to play 'hot hand' out of RB group

The Chargers went out and signed Mitchell this offseason, viewing his speed as an ideal fit in McDaniel’s offense. The 24-year-old flashed as a rookie three years ago in Baltimore before a devastating injury cost him significant time. Late last year, he finally began to look like his 2023 self. If Mitchell stays healthy, he could play a speedster role who can burn on the edges, complementing Hampton.

Vidal was cut before last season and signed to the Chargers practice squad. When Hampton went down with an ankle injury, Vidal was elevated and held his own. He’s a fine backup who can start in a pinch and keep the offense on pace, but he doesn’t provide the same upside as Hampton or Mitchell.

The reality is that we won’t truly know whether McDaniel is just employing coach-speak regarding his backfield until the season begins. All three will likely see run, particularly early in the season. Reminder: There was a lot of chatter about Ollie Gordon II this time last year in Miami that turned out to be hot air. The bet remains that Hampton still sees the majority of the carries in L.A. Whether that’s closer to 51% or 63% remains to be seen.

The wild card in this entire situation is injury. Hampton missed eight games during his rookie season. Mitchell, as noted, has a lengthy injury history. If either goes down, it will calcify the roles out of the backfield in 2026.