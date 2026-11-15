NFL Network: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield dealing with lower leg injury ahead of Week 11
Tampa Bay could return from its bye without a healthy starting quarterback.
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing an injury to his foot and ankle area, and his status for their Week 11 game against the Lions is uncertain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
Mayfield suffered the injury during Tampa Bay's Week 9 loss to the Bears. During the Bucs' bye, Mayfield has been employing a walking boot to rest and rehab the injury, per Garafolo.
While the injury is not considered a long-term issue and injured reserve is off the table, Mayfield may not be available in the short term, starting with next Sunday's game against an NFC rival.
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Mayfield missed three games earlier this season with a dislocated right thumb. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels went 1-2 in place of the Bucs starting QB.
On the season, Mayfield is 86-of-142 passing (60.6%) for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Since his return, Mayfield has led the Bucs to a 2-1 record, including a Week 8 win over the Falcons in which he did not complete a pass in rainy conditions.
The Buccaneers are the only team in the NFL averaging more rushing yards per game (163.9) than passing yards (141.9).
If Mayfield is not available for the Detroit game, expect Tampa Bay to continue to rely on Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell and Co. out of the backfield.
The Bucs (3-6) enter Sunday's slate one half-game back of the NFC South lead.