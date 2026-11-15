NFL Network: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield dealing with lower leg injury ahead of Week 11

Tampa Bay could return from its bye without a healthy starting quarterback.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing an injury to his foot and ankle area, and his status for their Week 11 game against the Lions is uncertain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

Mayfield suffered the injury during Tampa Bay's Week 9 loss to the Bears. During the Bucs' bye, Mayfield has been employing a walking boot to rest and rehab the injury, per Garafolo.

While the injury is not considered a long-term issue and injured reserve is off the table, Mayfield may not be available in the short term, starting with next Sunday's game against an NFC rival.