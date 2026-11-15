NFL Sunday Playbook: Cousins back with Vikings, Steelers-Bengals stakes, Mendoza debuts

The Athletic has live coverage of all NFL Week 10 action, including Lions vs Patriots in Munich.

With half a season in the books and the trade window now closed, NFL teams are gearing up for a make-or-break stretch run. The next nine weeks' results will determine division crowns, playoff berths and seeding, draft positions and employment statuses.

The Buffalo Bills (7-1) hold a healthy lead in the AFC East. The same goes for the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) in the AFC South. The AFC West looks like a two-team race between the Denver Broncos (7-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-2). Then, there's the crowded AFC North, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals (both 6-2), Cleveland Browns (5-4) and Baltimore Ravens (4-5).

The San Francisco 49ers (7-1) hold a commanding lead in the NFC West, but the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks (both 5-4) are capable of late-season charges. The New York Giants (5-3-1) lead a ragged bunch in the NFC East, while the NFC South is even worse, with all four teams sporting losing records. It's the opposite in the NFC North, one of the best divisions in league history. The Green Bay Packers (6-3) sit in last place behind the Minnesota Vikings (6-2), Detroit Lions (6-2) and Chicago Bears (7-2).

The action kicked off Thursday night with the Washington Commanders keeping their postseason hopes alive by squeaking past the Giants. The New England Patriots and Lions get Sunday's action started in Munich, followed by 10 games across the 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. windows and then the nightcap between the Steelers and Bengals. On Monday, the winless Los Angeles Chargers take on the floundering Ravens in Baltimore.

Here are the top storylines to monitor across the NFL in Week 10.

(Teams on bye: Bears, Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

International stakes

Two playoff hopefuls face off overseas as the Patriots and Lions meet in Germany.

Detroit enters this matchup riding a four-game win streak (tied for the second-longest in the league), while New England aims to bounce back from a Week 9 drubbing to avoid falling to .500.

This cross-conference battle carries significant playoff implications. The Lions need a victory to keep pace with the Bears and Vikings and to remain a step ahead of the Packers. The Patriots risk falling further behind Buffalo in the AFC East.

Inconsistency and ball-security woes have plagued the Patriots this season. They boast quality wins over projected contenders like the Steelers and Bills, but they've also dropped contests to Seattle, Jacksonville, Chicago and Green Bay. New England's 19 turnovers are tied with the Chargers for the most in the league.

Under normal circumstances, this could be a shootout between two top-10 quarterbacks. However, keeping pace with a Jared Goff-led offense that ranks fifth in both yards (379.8) and points (27.8) per game could prove challenging for Drake Maye and company. New England wide receiver A.J. Brown hopes to return to action after missing the past two games with a knee injury. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) is also questionable.

New England's defense could also struggle. Last week, Packers quarterback Jordan Love torched the Patriots for 372 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another. Goff will try to imitate that performance Sunday against a unit that has allowed 231.9 passing yards per game.

(Patriots vs. Lions in Munich, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Vikings-Packers rematch

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said it best: "You might as well throw Week 1 out the window in most instances. There's a lot of craziness that goes on."

Indeed, much has changed since the Packers and Vikings opened the season against each other, a contest in which Green Bay blew a 12-point second-half lead and lost 39-22 due to three touchdown passes from Minnesota backup quarterback Carson Wentz.

Nine weeks later, the Packers have won five of their last six games. Their defense has hit its stride under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and Love looks like an MVP candidate in charge of an explosive offense.

The Vikings' situation has changed even more drastically. Desperate to capitalize on a championship-caliber defense and fix their offensive woes, Minnesota swung big Tuesday by trading for Kirk Cousins to become the team's starting quarterback. Back for his second stint with the franchise -- having spent six seasons in Minnesota, including two under coach Kevin O'Connell -- the 38-year-old arrives from the Las Vegas Raiders, where he ranked among the league leaders in passing yards and touchdowns.

Until now, Brian Flores' defense has largely carried this team to its 6-2 start. With Cousins back under center, the Vikings could finally have the balance they need to compete with the league's Super Bowl contenders.

Given the weapons waiting for him in wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, plus tight end T.J. Hockenson -- along with his familiarity with O'Connell's system -- Cousins is set up for a seamless transition. However, Gannon and a defense that has held opponents to 16.7 points per game over the past six weeks will do their best to ensure that doesn't happen.

(Vikings at Packers, 1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Familiar faces and places

Deshaun Watson's past and present will collide Sunday when the Browns host his former team, the Houston Texans. Watson missed last week's game with a concussion, but he's hoping to steer the Browns back on course after they opened the season 5-2, which led the AFC North.

Cleveland has since lost two straight to fall behind Cincinnati and Pittsburgh for the division lead. Watson directed game-winning drives in each of the Browns' victories, so coach Todd Monken and his team hope the return of the 31-year-old, who is having his best season since 2020, bodes well for their fortunes.

The Browns welcome a Houston team that also finds itself under pressure after starting 0-4. The Texans have begun to turn things around, winning three of their past four games, but they have a ways to go to put themselves in position for a wild-card berth. (They have a 7 percent chance to win the AFC South, according to The Athletic's playoff simulator.)

C.J. Stroud, Watson's long-term replacement in Houston, has shined this season, averaging a career-high 281.4 passing yards while tossing 16 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Stroud is coming off a five-touchdown performance in a 44-22 win over the Chargers. He has recorded multiple touchdown passes in five of his eight outings.

Houston's defense has struggled to recapture its dominant form from years past, surrendering 338.6 yards and 24.0 points per contest after holding foes to 277.2 yards and 17.4 points per game in 2025. The Texans fared slightly better last week, holding the Chargers to 315 yards and 22 points.

Will that improvement continue Sunday against a Browns team that has managed just 17.9 points and 307.8 yards per contest?

(Texans at Browns, 1 p.m. ET Fox)

Mendoza's debut

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with a carefully crafted plan for Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They would sit him behind Cousins for as long as Cousins played well and the team remained competitive. That way, the rookie would learn as much as possible during practice and watching from the sidelines without being put in uncomfortable game positions prematurely.

The developmental plan took a twist this week when the Raiders agreed to trade Cousins to a desperate Vikings team for a third-round pick. Just like that, the Mendoza era is set to begin.

The Raiders (4-5) are still in the AFC playoff race, but the upcoming stretch is difficult. Mendoza's debut comes against the Seahawks' top-ranked total defense, followed by road games against the stingy Broncos and Browns.

In three preseason performances, Mendoza completed 25 of 45 passes for 240 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked four times and posted a 59.5 passer rating. The Seahawks boast the league's best passing defense, holding opposing quarterbacks to just 155.1 yards per game. Seattle has surrendered just nine touchdown passes in nine games while picking off eight passes.

Ideally, coach Klint Kubiak would try to establish a strong ground attack to take pressure off Mendoza. That might be difficult to accomplish, considering the Raiders rank 31st in rushing offense (71.3 yards per game) and the Seahawks rank fourth in rushing defense (89.1)

The Raiders had hoped to ease Mendoza into the lineup, but now their 23-year-old quarterback prepares for baptism by fire.

(Seahawks at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

AFC North supremacy

First place is up for grabs in one of the NFL's most competitive divisions. The Bengals and Steelers square off Sunday night, and the winner will gain an edge that could serve them well throughout the rest of the season.

It's a matchup of teams that operate quite differently. Cincinnati lives and dies by the dynamic arm of quarterback Joe Burrow and his talented wide receiver tandem of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Pittsburgh takes a more physical approach while relying on a stout defense to support quarterback Aaron Rodgers and a balanced offense.

The Bengals rank first with 285.5 passing yards per game and second with 30.0 points per game. The Steelers have the seventh-best total defense but are average against the pass, giving up 221.8 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Pittsburgh defense thrives by forcing turnovers -- its combined 13 takeaways (seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries) are tied for the sixth-most in the league -- so it must try to pressure the Bengals into mistakes. Burrow has thrown six interceptions this season, but three of them came in the same game (against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8).

The Steelers won the first meeting 30-27 in Week 3, and a season sweep would move them closer to winning their second division title in as many years. However, the Bengals would like to even the score and continue their quest for their first AFC North crown since 2022.

(Steelers at Bengals, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.