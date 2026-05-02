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Browns QB Shedeur Sanders graduates from University of Colorado Boulder

Published: May 02, 2026 at 03:36 PM
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Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is celebrating an accomplishment off the field before his second season in the NFL.

On Saturday, Sanders returned to the University of Colorado Boulder to walk on the commencement stage and collect his diploma.

According to Sanders' biography from the Buffaloes' website, he majored in sociology.

Sanders, the son of Buffaloes head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, recreated one of his dad's iconic image. Before Super Bowl XXIX, Deion Sanders was seen watching film before the big game with uniform laid out on the ground. Before putting on his cap and gown, Shedeur Sanders mirrored the moment in his own unique way.

Before arriving in Colorado, Sanders was a transfer from Jackson State, where he also played for his dad and won a pair of SWAC championships. In April 2025, the Buffaloes retired Sanders' No. 2 jersey and Travis Hunter's No. 12 during Colorado's spring game.

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The former Buffaloes QB was selected No. 144 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. Sanders started the season as QB3 behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. During the 2025 season, Flacco was benched for Gabriel, who was sidelined due to injury for Sanders midway through the campaign.

Sanders finished the season with a 3-4 record, completing 56.65 of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 68.1 passer rating. At the end of his rookie season, Sanders was added to the Pro Bowl Games roster as a replacement for the New England Patriots' Drake Maye, who couldn't participate due to his team's appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Heading into his second season, Sanders will have a new head coach to work with in Cleveland. With another QB battle brewing in Cleveland, new Browns head coach Todd Monken recently said he's "not there yet" on deciding between Deshaun Watson and Sanders as QB1.

Even though Sanders will have to wait for Cleveland's QB decision in the coming weeks or months, it was only a matter of time for Sanders to add another thing to his resumé.

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