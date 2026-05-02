Browns QB Shedeur Sanders graduates from University of Colorado Boulder

The former Buffaloes QB was selected No. 144 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns. Sanders started the season as QB3 behind Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. During the 2025 season, Flacco was benched for Gabriel, who was sidelined due to injury for Sanders midway through the campaign.

Sanders finished the season with a 3-4 record, completing 56.65 of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 68.1 passer rating. At the end of his rookie season, Sanders was added to the Pro Bowl Games roster as a replacement for the New England Patriots' Drake Maye, who couldn't participate due to his team's appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Heading into his second season, Sanders will have a new head coach to work with in Cleveland. With another QB battle brewing in Cleveland, new Browns head coach Todd Monken recently said he's "not there yet" on deciding between Deshaun Watson and Sanders as QB1.