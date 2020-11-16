Big deal or no big deal? Appraising Bills' crushing loss, another Seahawks setback and more

Holy cow! Trailing by four points with no timeouts and the final 10 seconds ticking off the clock, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ rolled left, juked a would-be tackler, continued fading toward the sideline, reared back and delivered a majestic bomb into the end zone. ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ proceeded to out-grapple and out-jump three Bills defenders for the game-winning touchdown grab. It was the catch of the year, off the throw of the year -- a pulsating play of the year. Ian Eagle brilliantly captured it on CBS: "Murr-aculous ... It's Murray magic!" Splendid. How did Kyler make that throw on the move?! How did Hopkins make that catch?!?

I can't stop buzzing. Murray is magnificent. Hopkins is the most talented receiver in the NFL. The connection is insane. What an epic heist of a trade by Cardinals GM Steve Keim. (Nice job, Bill O'Brien.)

All that said ... For Buffalo, this isn't that big of a deal. It stinks, no doubt, but it's not everything. ﻿Josh Allen﻿ had just hit ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ on a spectacular touchdown pass that put the Bills on top with 34 seconds left. That felt like the throw we'd be talking about all Monday. But alas, it wasn't meant to be. You tip you cap and take your 7-3 record to the bye.

Arizona is a legit playoff team. The loss feels like a punch to the gut, especially with the Dolphins hot on the Bills' heels in AFC East race. Miami has won five straight games to get to 6-3. Brian Flores is my current Coach of the Year. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is everything we said he was going to be. But I still absolutely believe in the Bills.