Steelers activate QB Ben Roethlisberger from reserve/COVID list

Big Ben is on track to play Sunday vs. the Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ from the reserve/COVID list and will be eligible to play on Sunday, the team announced Saturday.

Roethlisberger was among four Steelers identified as "high risk" close contacts in the wake of teammate ﻿Vance McDonald﻿'s positive COVID-19 test result this past Tuesday. Per the league's intensive protocols, Roethlisberger and the other three "high risk" close contacts spent five days in isolation and took part in virtual meetings throughout the week while on the reserve/COVID list.

Vince Williams﻿, Jaylen Samuels and Jerald Hawkins were also activated from the reserve/COVID list on Saturday. McDonald will remain on the list and has already been ruled out for Sunday.

Under the assumption his QB would be activated, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Friday that Roethlisberger will have an extended walk-through on Saturday to give him extra in-person time with teammates.