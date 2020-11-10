Around the NFL

Ben Roethlisberger among four Steelers added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Nov 10, 2020 at 10:06 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Four Steelers joined tight end ﻿Vance McDonald﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced.

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, ﻿Vince Williams﻿, ﻿Jaylen Samuels﻿ and ﻿Jerald Hawkins﻿ are the Steelers who have landed on the list and will be isolated for five days. Each will have to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before potentially being eligible to play in Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

Each of the four were deemed to have "high risk" close contact with McDonald on Sunday, resulting in their placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Each can return to the team's facility at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Saturday if they test negative and don't exhibit any symptoms.

In the meantime, the five listed will only be permitted to participate in virtual meetings.

Roethlisberger's status was already uncertain due to the double knee injuries sustained in Week 9. With his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list coming Tuesday, his availability becomes even more unpredictable, increasing the chances the Steelers will be forced to trot out backup ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿.

Williams, meanwhile, is in the midst of another productive campaign, recording 45 tackles and three sacks through eight games, and already setting a new career high for tackles for loss in a season with 14.

Pittsburgh came back to defeat the Dallas Cowboys in a close finish Sunday to remain unbeaten. They'll host the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday at Heinz Field.

