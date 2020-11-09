Around the NFL

Steelers TE Vance McDonald tests positive for COVID, lands on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Nov 09, 2020 at 04:32 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

The pandemic has hit the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh announced that it learned Monday morning one of its players tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately quarantined and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per the league's transaction wire, that player was tight end ﻿Vance McDonald﻿.

The team is in the league's intensive protocol and is in the process of completing contact tracing with assistance from the NFL and NFLPA.

This isn't the Steelers' first run-in with COVID-19 in the past week. Pittsburgh announced Saturday that a staff member self-quarantined after testing positive for the novel coronavirus

The last remaining undefeated team in the league, the Steelers spent their Sunday in Arlington, Texas, beating the Dallas Cowboys, 24-19. McDonald was on the field for 20 of Pittsburgh's 63 offensive snaps and four special teams snaps. The backup TE recorded one catch for two yards.

Pittsburgh's next game is on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field.

The Steelers have been affected by their opponents' bouts with COVID this season, most notably Tennessee's; the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak ahead of their Week 4 game forced that matchup's postponement to Week 7 and the rescheduling of Pittsburgh's bye week.

Monday's positive test, however, hits even closer to home.

