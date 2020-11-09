Steelers cautiously optimistic Ben Roethlisberger (knees) will be able to play in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers' fearful moment in Sunday's comeback win might end up being just that -- a moment.

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ sustained injuries to both knees when he was awkwardly twisted to the ground Sunday in Dallas, but after tests Monday, there is cautious optimism he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 10 vs. Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

While both knees were trapped in compromising positions, his cleats did not get stuck in the AT&T Stadium turf, avoiding major injury, Rapoport added.

Roethlisberger's major elbow injury suffered in 2019 undercut Pittsburgh's chances of seriously contending last season, and the Steelers' 8-8 finish was seen as an achievement, considering their necessary shuffling at the quarterback position. Pittsburgh has looked like a different team this season with the return of a healthy Roethlisberger, but when he went down Sunday, Steelers fans were forced to again relive the harrowing memories of a team led by ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ -- at least for three plays.