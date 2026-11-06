Bengals vs. Falcons: Three must-know storylines for NFL Week 9 Madrid game

This past summer, Spain sent its top footballers to the United States for a showcase of superior skill, interplay and resolve. The result: La Roja lifted its second World Cup trophy, campeones del mundo.

This Sunday, the NFL returns the favor, in a way.

For the second time in as many years, Madrid is hosting a regular-season NFL game. But unlike last year's contest, which featured a backup quarterback for Washington and a dipping Dolphins side, this installment showcases two teams at near full strength with explosive ability and eyes on the postseason.

Joe Cool is on a heater for Cincinnati, one week removed from a maximalist six-touchdown, three-interception outing in the Bengals' overtime victory over the lowly Titans. A win in Madrid would bring Cincy into a tie with the Steelers atop the AFC North ahead of their Week 10 prime-time matchup. A 6-2 record would be the Bengals' best start since 2015, when they opened the season at 8-0. Standing in their way: the erratic Falcons.

It's hard to get a grip on what the Dirty Birds are halfway through the season. Despite the sub-.500 record, Atlanta is squarely in the NFC South race. But you could say the same of any club in the uninspiring division, including the Buccaneers, who shut out the Falcons last Sunday in a Tampa typhoon without completing a pass. The same Falcons team that whooped up the Packers in Lambeau and handed the 49ers their only loss to date. Make it make sense.

That's a lesson for the host Spaniards: In the NFL, any team can win on any given domingo.

When the Bengals and Falcons meet at the Bernabéu on Sunday -- in a uni matchup so bold it would make Pedro Almodóvar blush -- expect the unexpected. (Oh, and unlike in that brutal World Cup final against Argentina, expect scoring, and lots of it.)