NFL Thanksgiving slate: Two must-know storylines for each of five games
One of the most highly anticipated three-day stretches on the NFL calendar is finally here. The league has set the table with a feast of five marquee matchups to be played from Wednesday to Friday, beginning with the first-ever Thanksgiving eve game.
Let’s dig into this juicy bird, shall we? Here are two key subplots to watch in each of the five tilts.
- WHERE: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
- WHEN: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET
- WAYS TO WATCH: Netflix, NFL+
Stream live local and prime-time games on mobile with NFL+ .
1) Welcome back, Micah Parsons. Sound the trumpets! For the first time in nearly a year, Parsons is expected to suit up for the Packers. He spent the previous 11 weeks on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in December of last year, although he returned to practice early this month. It’s hard to know what exactly to expect from the three-time first-team All-Pro in his first game action after such a long layoff, but freak athletes like him amaze us all the time. In case you need a refresher on Parsons’ abilities, he has the fifth-most sacks (65) recorded by a player in his first five career seasons since 1982. Jonathan Gannon had already schemed up one of the league’s better defenses. Now, presumably, it will be even more disruptive. The game didn’t need any extra juice -- the stakes are extremely high, with both clubs battling for playoff positioning in the NFC, but Parsons’ comeback adds yet another layer of intrigue.
2) Will Rams defense steal the spotlight? While all the attention leading up to the game will be on Green Bay’s defense because of Parsons’ return, let’s not overlook what Los Angeles’ D has been up to lately. Despite being hit hard by injuries, the Rams are allowing just 13.4 points per game since Week 6 (tied for best in the NFL with the Bills). They’ve allowed just three touchdowns over their last five contests (fewest in the league). That stretch didn’t include an opponent with the big-play firepower that Green Bay will bring to the West Coast on Wednesday, though. It’s up to Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Co. to keep Jordan Love from having time to connect on his trademark deep shots. A relentless defensive effort and pressing their sizable advantage in the running game are the keys to the Rams surviving without the services of injured receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.
- WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit)
- WHEN: Thursday, 1 p.m. ET
- WAYS TO WATCH: CBS, NFL+
Stream live local and prime-time games on mobile with NFL+ .
1) Can Bears shake ghosts of past Detroit visits? The last time the Bears played the Lions on Thanksgiving (2024), Chicago ran one play in the final 35 seconds despite having a timeout left. Head coach Matt Eberflus was fired the day after the 23-20 loss. Fortunately, things have turned around for the franchise since hiring Ben Johnson after that ill-fated season, but the reigning NFC North champions were swept by Johnson’s former team in 2025, suffering a 52-21 shellacking in their last visit to Ford Field. The Bears haven’t earned a W there since 2022. They have won five games in a row heading into Thursday’s showdown against the NFC North-leading Lions, but Caleb Williams and Co. are still seeking their first victory of the season against a division opponent after dropping games to the Packers and Vikings. Chicago went all in at the trade deadline to make a Super Bowl run. The road to the top of the NFC could start to look a bit daunting if Ford Field turns into a house of horrors for them again, though.
2) Will Lions stay hot against Jeffery Simmons-infused Bears defense? Despite losing two defensive cornerstones -- Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson -- in November, the Lions have kept rolling along, winning six in a row (tied for league’s longest active streak). They currently have the best chance of any NFC North team to win the division (40%), according to Next Gen Stats. One key to the surge has been the defensive turnaround after an ugly first month of the season. Since Week 5, the Lions have allowed the second-fewest points per game (15.5; only the Chiefs have allowed fewer in that span). The Detroit offense continues to rank among the league’s elite units and has dropped 30+ points in back-to-back weeks. The Bears have allowed just 18 PPG since acquiring Simmons in a blockbuster deal before the trade deadline, but Dennis Allen will be put to the test by the Jared Goff-led passing game and Jahmyr Gibbs, who last week tied Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the most rushing TDs by a player prior to turning 25 in NFL history.
- WHERE: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
- WHEN: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET
- WAYS TO WATCH: FOX, NFL+
Stream live local and prime-time games on mobile with NFL+ .
1) Can the Cowboys offense be stopped? Dallas ranks among the league’s top three teams in points per game (30.6), points per drive (3.0), passing yards per game (270.9), first downs per game (24.2) and third-down conversion rate (46%). It has scored 91 points since Week 10, tied for its third-most ever in a two-game span. Dak Prescott has posted 300+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns in three straight games (NFL’s longest active streak). Unfortunately, the Cowboys are the first team since the 2016 Saints to average 30+ PPG and have a losing record through the first 11 games of a season. It was clear last week that a change in defensive play-caller didn’t solve the Cowboys’ defensive woes, so Dak might have to keep his arm nice and loose for the team to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
2) Are the Eagles in their spoiler era? Philadelphia’s playoff hopes evaporated during its seven-game losing streak in Weeks 3-9, but Nick Sirianni’s squad might not go quietly into the night. Philly upset the playoff-contending Steelers last week, allowing a season-low 16 points. Now it has a chance to deal a big blow to the Cowboys’ dream of making a late push to the postseason. Dallas has a 19% chance to make the playoffs entering Week 12, per Next Gen Stats, but those odds fall to 8% with a loss on Thanksgiving. Winning in Big D is still a big ask for the Eagles, who will start former Cowboys QB Joe Milton III for the third straight game. Milton, who was signed from Dallas’ practice squad in October, did not throw a TD pass and averaged just 155 yards passing in his two starts.
- WHERE: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.)
- WHEN: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET
- WAYS TO WATCH: NBC, NFL+
Stream live local and prime-time games on mobile with NFL+ .
1) Have the Chiefs rediscovered the gas pedal? Patrick Mahomes is on a heater, compiling his highest passer rating (108.3) since 2018, when he was the league MVP. Only Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow have a better mark in 2026. Mahomes has 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the last four games, even though the offense was without Kenneth Walker III -- who had worked his way into the MVP conversation prior to a mid-October slowdown that preceded his groin injury -- for half of that stretch. Kansas City has dominated its recent competition without him, outscoring the opposition 104-32 in the last three weeks. The caveat to note is the Chiefs played the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals during that stretch, who all have losing records. Going on the road against the Bills -- who have gone 43 straight drives without allowing a touchdown -- is a different kind of test. A year after Kansas City missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the team has a chance to make a massive statement about its place in the NFL hierarchy on Thanksgiving night.
2) Will Josh Allen shake off rough stretch? Allen, who was the MVP favorite early in the season, has fallen down the list of contenders a bit with his play falling below his usual standard in recent weeks. He has five TD passes and five interceptions with an 82.3 passer rating in the four games since the Bills’ bye. The downturn hasn’t cost the team yet -- Buffalo won all four games by 17+ points -- but Thanksgiving would be a fine time for him to return to top form. The weather forecast is calling for wind and rain in Buffalo on Thursday night, so taking care of the ball could be more challenging than usual. The Chiefs, boasting the league’s No. 2 scoring defense, are plenty good enough to take advantage if Allen is plagued by miscues again.
RELATED CONTENT
- WHERE: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
- WHEN: Friday, 3 p.m. ET
- WAYS TO WATCH: Prime Video, NFL+
Stream live local and prime-time games on mobile with NFL+ .
1) Can Steelers bounce back after abrupt QB change? Pittsburgh was sitting pretty at 6-2 heading into its Week 9 bye. The season has taken a dramatic turn since then, though, with a two-game losing streak preceding Tuesday’s stunning late night announcement that Aaron Rodgers has been benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, one day after Mike McCarthy told reporters he was sticking with Rodgers at quarterback. Rodgers re-signed with Pittsburgh in the offseason to reunite with McCarthy for one last ride in what the QB had declared would be his final NFL season. Clearly, things didn't go according to plan, with the soon-to-be 43-year-old ranking 28th in EPA per dropback (-0.17) among the 31 qualified passers in 2026, per Next Gen Stats. Now we’re left to wonder if he’s played his final snap, and if the career backup Rudolph can keep the Steelers’ season from going off the rails.
2) Is a regression toward the mean coming for the Broncos? Denver is on an unprecedented run of coming out on top in tight contests, which makes me wonder whether the team’s success is sustainable. The Broncos have won an NFL-record 16 straight regular-season games decided by one score, a remarkable feat. They’ve done so with a popgun passing game in an era where aerial attacks rule. The worst two pass yards per attempt by QBs to win at least eight of their team’s first 10 games of a season are Bo Nix in 2026 and Nix in 2025, per NFL Research. Denver converts on third down at the second-lowest rate in the league (33.9%), but the running game has received a shot in the arm with the emergence of rookie running back Jonah Coleman. For now, it appears the Broncos are beating the Steelers at their own game -- winning with an efficient defense and rugged ground game.