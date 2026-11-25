1) Welcome back, Micah Parsons. Sound the trumpets! For the first time in nearly a year, Parsons is expected to suit up for the Packers. He spent the previous 11 weeks on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in December of last year, although he returned to practice early this month. It’s hard to know what exactly to expect from the three-time first-team All-Pro in his first game action after such a long layoff, but freak athletes like him amaze us all the time. In case you need a refresher on Parsons’ abilities, he has the fifth-most sacks (65) recorded by a player in his first five career seasons since 1982. Jonathan Gannon had already schemed up one of the league’s better defenses. Now, presumably, it will be even more disruptive. The game didn’t need any extra juice -- the stakes are extremely high, with both clubs battling for playoff positioning in the NFC, but Parsons’ comeback adds yet another layer of intrigue.

2) Will Rams defense steal the spotlight? While all the attention leading up to the game will be on Green Bay’s defense because of Parsons’ return, let’s not overlook what Los Angeles’ D has been up to lately. Despite being hit hard by injuries, the Rams are allowing just 13.4 points per game since Week 6 (tied for best in the NFL with the Bills). They’ve allowed just three touchdowns over their last five contests (fewest in the league). That stretch didn’t include an opponent with the big-play firepower that Green Bay will bring to the West Coast on Wednesday, though. It’s up to Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and Co. to keep Jordan Love from having time to connect on his trademark deep shots. A relentless defensive effort and pressing their sizable advantage in the running game are the keys to the Rams surviving without the services of injured receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.