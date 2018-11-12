Bears, Colts, Saints among NFL's statement makers in Week 10

The Cowboys' 27-20 win in Philly put a hold on all the chatter about the organization needing a cleansing. Now, I think Dallas still does need a makeover, but the Cowboys are suddenly right in the thick of a muddled division race. The Redskins are out in front at 6-3, but Washington has been depleted by injuries. The Eaglesshould win this division, but they're tied with Dallas at 4-5, with the Cowboys currently holding the head-to-head tiebreaker. Dallas has 10-win talent, despite not always playing like it. On the plus side: It might not even take 10 wins to own this division.